ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 45 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 45 between Pakistan and England.
England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) will be up against each other in the next Super 8 Group 2 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for match no.45, to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
England are coming off a comfortable win over Sri Lanka by 51 runs and another win will get them through to the semifinals. On a day no other England batter could touch the 25-run mark, Phil Salt struck 62 off 40 to help them reach 146. Will Jacks, who hit 21 off 14, picked up 3 for 22 while Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Liam Dawson bagged two scalps each.
Pakistan had to settle for one point in their first Super 8 clash against New Zealand. Earlier, they won three out of four games in the group stage, with a defeat versus India.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium provided pretty good pitches for batting in the group stage. The first game of the Super 8, however, witnessed significant assistance for spinners. In four games, the team batting first has posted 225, 181, 104, and 146.
The weather could be an issue as there is over a 50% chance of precipitation ahead of the match. It drops down to 11% during the match time.
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
Will Jacks (ENG)
Usman Tariq (PAK)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Adil Rashid (ENG)
ALSO READ:
England have a weakness against spinners and their seniors aren’t in great form. Pakistan have an outstanding spin attack, and will hold an advantage in this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.