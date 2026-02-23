ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 45 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 45 between Pakistan and England.

England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) will be up against each other in the next Super 8 Group 2 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for match no.45, to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

England are coming off a comfortable win over Sri Lanka by 51 runs and another win will get them through to the semifinals. On a day no other England batter could touch the 25-run mark, Phil Salt struck 62 off 40 to help them reach 146. Will Jacks, who hit 21 off 14, picked up 3 for 22 while Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Liam Dawson bagged two scalps each.

Pakistan had to settle for one point in their first Super 8 clash against New Zealand. Earlier, they won three out of four games in the group stage, with a defeat versus India.

England vs Pakistan Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.

ENG vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium provided pretty good pitches for batting in the group stage. The first game of the Super 8, however, witnessed significant assistance for spinners. In four games, the team batting first has posted 225, 181, 104, and 146.

The weather could be an issue as there is over a 50% chance of precipitation ahead of the match. It drops down to 11% during the match time.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler is having a torrid time with the bat but you can expect him to come good at some point.

Buttler has over 1,800 runs in the format since last year at an average of 37 and strike rate of 153.

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan has had scores of 47, 73, and 100 not out in the ongoing tournament.

He has accumulated 285 runs in the last nine T20I innings at an average of 41 and strike rate of 155.

Will Jacks (ENG)

Will Jacks struck 21 off 14 in the previous game and took 3 for 22 with the ball.

He has made impactful contributions, scoring 131 runs and picking up five wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Usman Tariq (PAK)

Usman Tariq has taken eight wickets in the tournament from three games, including best of 4 for 16.

The mystery spinner has taken 16 wickets in six innings in international T20s at an economy of 5.72.

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub remains a good captaincy option due to his batting position and all-round value.

He has made 212 runs in T20Is this year at an average of 23.55 while picking up eight wickets with the ball.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid has taken eight wickets in the tournament and will remain a big threat in these conditions.

The leg-spinner has snared 17 wickets in the last nine games at an economy of 7.24.

ALSO READ:

Team for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

England have a weakness against spinners and their seniors aren’t in great form. Pakistan have an outstanding spin attack, and will hold an advantage in this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.