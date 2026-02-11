ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 between West Indies and England.
England (ENG) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in match no.15 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction for this crucial Group C clash, set to be hosted at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
England had a shaky start to their campaign as they narrowly escaped against Nepal by four runs. Jacob Bethell (55 off 35), Harry Brook (53 off 32), and Will Jacks (39* off 18) powered the team to 184. Defending the target, they let the game slip to 10 off the final over but Sam Curran managed to rescue them.
West Indies, on the other hand, are coming off a strong win over Scotland by 35 runs. Shimron Hetmyer struck 64 off 36 to get them to 182. Romario Shepherd then bagged 5 for 20 with Jason Holder picking up three wickets.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
Wankhede Stadium is known for pacy and bouncy pitches but this tournament has seen a change. The surfaces have been slower with the ball holding up. It could be the case for this game too. The two games played here in the tournament had first innings scores of 161 and 184.
As for the weather, it is likely to be clear and warm, with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to hover at around 28 degrees Celsius.
Shai Hope (WI)
Harry Brook (ENG)
Adil Rashid (ENG)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Shimron Hetmyer (WI)
Jacob Bethell (ENG)
England have defeated West Indies in three of the last four encounters between the two. Expect a close contest that could go either way but England will hold an edge heading into this game.
