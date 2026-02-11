ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 between West Indies and England.

England (ENG) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in match no.15 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction for this crucial Group C clash, set to be hosted at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

England had a shaky start to their campaign as they narrowly escaped against Nepal by four runs. Jacob Bethell (55 off 35), Harry Brook (53 off 32), and Will Jacks (39* off 18) powered the team to 184. Defending the target, they let the game slip to 10 off the final over but Sam Curran managed to rescue them.

West Indies, on the other hand, are coming off a strong win over Scotland by 35 runs. Shimron Hetmyer struck 64 off 36 to get them to 182. Romario Shepherd then bagged 5 for 20 with Jason Holder picking up three wickets.

England vs West Indies Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

ENG vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Wankhede Stadium is known for pacy and bouncy pitches but this tournament has seen a change. The surfaces have been slower with the ball holding up. It could be the case for this game too. The two games played here in the tournament had first innings scores of 161 and 184.

As for the weather, it is likely to be clear and warm, with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to hover at around 28 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope has had a few low scores recently but remains a good fantasy option.

He has amassed over 1,400 runs in the shorter format in the past 12 months at an average of 33 with two hundreds and eight fifties.

Harry Brook (ENG)

Harry Brook played an outstanding knock in the previous game, hitting 53 off 32 deliveries.

He has 1,121 runs in T20I cricket at an average of 31 while striking at 153, including six half centuries.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid was taken apart in the previous game but remains a good fantasy option.

The leg-spinner has taken 14 wickets in the last eight T20Is at a strike rate of 13.28.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler has made 25 or more runs in the three previous three innings, and given his class, he remains a top captaincy option.

Buttler has over 4,400 runs in the shorter format in Indian conditions at an average of 40 while striking at 148.

Shimron Hetmyer (WI)

Shimron Hetmyer is coming off an excellent knock of 64 off 36 deliveries in the previous game.

Hetmyer has been in great form, scoring 297 runs at an average of 49 and strike rate of 183.

Jacob Bethell (ENG)

The left-hand batter produced a quality performance against Nepal, scoring 55 off 35 balls from number three.

Given his batting position and the fact that West Indies have two left-arm spinners, he could be vital in this game too.

Team for ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

England have defeated West Indies in three of the last four encounters between the two. Expect a close contest that could go either way but England will hold an edge heading into this game.

