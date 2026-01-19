GG W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 12 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 12 between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The second leg of the WPL 2026 will kick off in Vadodara with the home team, Gujarat Giants, taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Here’s our GG W vs RCB W Dream11 prediction for the game at the Kotambi Stadium.

Gujarat Giants lost their last match in Navi Mumbai against the same opponent. RCB put up 182/7 after losing their top order cheaply. Radha Yadav smashed a half-century (66 off 47), while Richa Ghosh (44 off 28) and Nadine de Klerk (26 off 12) chipped in with important cameos. Sophie Devine scalped three wickets. While chasing, the batting order fumbled. Bharti Fulmali (39 off 20) top scored with three sixes, but couldn’t take the team over the line. Shreyanka Patil took a five-wicket haul as RCB won by 32 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru went on to win their fourth consecutive match of the season against Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai. Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare’s three-wicket hauls helped them restrict DC to 166. After losing Grace Harris cheaply, the skipper and Georgia Voll (54* off 42) stitched a match-winning partnership of 142. Smriti Mandhana came agonisingly close to the maiden hundred in WPL, but got out at 96 while hitting a boundary. However, RCB won by eight wickets.

RCB sit at the top of the points table, while GG are placed third with two out of four wins. In their last five head-to-head games, RCB have won thrice.

GG W vs RCB W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (wk), Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Arundhati Reddy, and Lauren Bell.

GG W vs RCB W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

During the last WPL contest at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, which was also the first-ever WPL match at the venue, GG and RCB scored more than 400+ runs, with the latter edging out the hosts. However, in the next five games, the 200-run mark wasn’t breached, and the average score in the first innings came down to 147.

With dew also coming into play, the captain winning the toss would choose to chase.

The weather would mostly be clear, with no chance of rain. The temperature may hover around 17 degree Celcius.

Top Player Picks for GG W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

Lauren Bell (RCB W)

The pacer took two early wickets in her three-wicket haul against DC, with her overall tally reaching eight wickets.

She also took a three-for against GG in the previous clash.

Shreyanka Patil (RCB W)

The off-spinner is the joint-highest wicket-taker for RCB with eight wickets.

She took a fifer against GG in Navi Mumbai.

Nadine de Klerk (RCB W)

Nadine de Klerk’s strike rate this season inches closer to 160, with 89 runs so far. She played a 12-ball 26-run cameo against GG last time.

She also has eight wickets to her name, with a four-fer in the tournament opener against MI.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GG W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

Sophie Devine (GG W)

With 149 runs, Sophie Devine is the top run-getter for the Gujarat Giants, including a fifty.

The all-rounder also has eight wickets under her belt, with three of them coming against RCB.

Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)

The Aussie all-rounder has scalped only one wicket so far, but her impact cannot be ruled out.

With the bat, she’s the next top-scorer with 137 runs, while striking at above 163.

Smriti Mandhana (RCB W)

With a highest score of 96, Smriti Mandhana has amassed 166 runs this season.

Though she couldn’t score against GG in the last game, expect the RCB captain to continue her momentum.

Team for GG W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

GG W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

It’s a new venue for both teams this season. Though the Gujarat Giants are playing at home, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in red-hot form. Expect RCB to have an upper hand in this WPL 2026 clash.

