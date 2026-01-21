GG W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 14 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

Match no.14 of the WPL 2026 will witness Gujarat Giants (GG W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) going head to head. Here’s our GG W vs UPW W Dream11 prediction for this clash to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

The playoffs race is getting heated with four teams on four points each. Both these teams also have four points after five games with only net runrate separating them.

Gujarat Giants started well but have since lost three games on the trot. Most recently, they lost to RCB by 61 runs while chasing 179. In contrast, UP Warriorz lost the first three games but are coming off back-to-back victories over Mumbai Indians.

GG W vs UPW W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur.

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.

GG W vs UPW W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Unlike Mumbai, the pitches at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara have offered good assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score here reads 158 after eight WPL matches. Seven of these games were won by the chasing team so expect the toss-winner to choose to bowl first.

The weather could be hazy but rain should not be a threat as the radar shows zero chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for GG W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

Meg Lanning (UPW W)

Meg Lanning has piled on 193 runs in the ongoing season with two half centuries.

She’s a prolific run-scorer with 1,145 runs in the WPL at an average of 39, including 11 fifties.

Beth Mooney (GG W)

Beth Mooney hasn’t fired in this season yet but remains a top fantasy option.

She has 617 runs in the league at an average of 33 while striking at 132.

Sophie Ecclestone (UPW W)

Sophie Ecclestone has taken four wickets in the season so far but should be more effective at this venue.

She has 40 wickets from 30 games in the WPL at an economy of 6.98.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GG W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)

Ashleigh Gardner has been excellent with the bat, scoring 191 runs from five innings at an average of 38 and strike rate of 150.

Overall, she has 758 runs in the WPL at an average of 27 along with 28 wickets.

Sophie Devine (GG W)

Sophie Devine has made 149 runs in the season at a strike rate of 181 while picking up nine wickets.

Her all-round skill set and batting position makes her a top captaincy option.

Phoebe Litchfield (UPW W)

Phoebe Litchfield has been terrific, scoring 211 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 162 while averaging 42.

She has registered two fifties in the tournament and is a great captaincy option.

Team for GG W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

GG W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

The two teams are coming off contrasting form but Gujarat Giants will still hold an edge to their batting firepower. UP Warriorz have a better bowling unit but lack in the batting department.

