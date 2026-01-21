GG W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 14 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.
Match no.14 of the WPL 2026 will witness Gujarat Giants (GG W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) going head to head. Here’s our GG W vs UPW W Dream11 prediction for this clash to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
The playoffs race is getting heated with four teams on four points each. Both these teams also have four points after five games with only net runrate separating them.
Gujarat Giants started well but have since lost three games on the trot. Most recently, they lost to RCB by 61 runs while chasing 179. In contrast, UP Warriorz lost the first three games but are coming off back-to-back victories over Mumbai Indians.
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur.
UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.
Unlike Mumbai, the pitches at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara have offered good assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score here reads 158 after eight WPL matches. Seven of these games were won by the chasing team so expect the toss-winner to choose to bowl first.
The weather could be hazy but rain should not be a threat as the radar shows zero chance of precipitation.
Meg Lanning (UPW W)
Beth Mooney (GG W)
Sophie Ecclestone (UPW W)
Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)
Sophie Devine (GG W)
Phoebe Litchfield (UPW W)
The two teams are coming off contrasting form but Gujarat Giants will still hold an edge to their batting firepower. UP Warriorz have a better bowling unit but lack in the batting department.
