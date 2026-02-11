IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 18 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 18 between India and Namibia.
The reigning champions India (IND) will face Namibia (NAM) in their next game in the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction for match no.18 of the tournament, to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led men were tested in their opening game by the USA but eventually came out on top by 29 runs. They were in a terrible situation after losing six for 77 but the captain smashed an unbeaten 84 off 49 to power them to 161. Mohammed Siraj later picked three wickets. He’s likely to sit out for this game, with Jasprit Bumrah coming in. India have a couple of injury scared with doubts over Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.
Namibia lost their first game of the tournament by seven wickets against the Netherlands. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton top scored with 42 to help the team get 156 on the board. But it wasn’t enough as the Netherlands got there with two overs to spare.
India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Dylan Leicher, Zane Green (wk), Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Max Heingo.
Arun Jaitley Stadium is a venue where spinners have had good success. But the tiny boundaries often mean the contest is slightly in favour of batters. The average first innings score here reads 169 from nine T20Is.
As for the weather, it should be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. The temperature is expected to range around 26 degrees Celsius in the evening.
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (NAM)
Jan Frylinck (NAM)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Suryakumar Yadav (IND)
Ishan Kishan (IND)
India have a significantly stronger side on paper and will be heavy favourites. Barring any massive upset, they should come out on top with ease.
