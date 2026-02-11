IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 18 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 18 between India and Namibia.

The reigning champions India (IND) will face Namibia (NAM) in their next game in the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction for match no.18 of the tournament, to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led men were tested in their opening game by the USA but eventually came out on top by 29 runs. They were in a terrible situation after losing six for 77 but the captain smashed an unbeaten 84 off 49 to power them to 161. Mohammed Siraj later picked three wickets. He’s likely to sit out for this game, with Jasprit Bumrah coming in. India have a couple of injury scared with doubts over Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Namibia lost their first game of the tournament by seven wickets against the Netherlands. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton top scored with 42 to help the team get 156 on the board. But it wasn’t enough as the Netherlands got there with two overs to spare.

India vs Namibia Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Dylan Leicher, Zane Green (wk), Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Max Heingo.

IND vs NAM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Arun Jaitley Stadium is a venue where spinners have had good success. But the tiny boundaries often mean the contest is slightly in favour of batters. The average first innings score here reads 169 from nine T20Is.

As for the weather, it should be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. The temperature is expected to range around 26 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (NAM)

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton made 42 runs in the previous game and took a wicket.

He has bagged 11 wickets in the last eight games, and has a T20I average of 21 with the bat.

Jan Frylinck (NAM)

Jan Frylinck has piled on 350 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 38 and strike rate of 183.

Recently, he smashed 88 off 44 versus Scotland in a practice game.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy picked up 1 for 24 in the previous game, and remains a top pick.

He has bagged 15 wickets in the last eight T20Is at an economy of 7.84.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya had a quiet game against the USA but remains a top captaincy option for his all-round value.

He has picked up six wickets in the last seven T20Is and has smashed a couple of 40+ scores.

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Suryakumar Yadav has been in great form, with the scores of 32, 82*, 57*, 63 and 84* in five of the last six innings.

SKY has over 3,000 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 37 while striking at 165, including four centuries and 25 half centuries.

Ishan Kishan (IND)

Ishan Kishan has been in the form of his life and will open the innings.

Kishan recently hammered 76 off 32 and 103 off 43 in two of the games against New Zealand.

Team for IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

India have a significantly stronger side on paper and will be heavy favourites. Barring any massive upset, they should come out on top with ease.

