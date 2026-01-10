IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between India and New Zealand.
New Zealand are on the tour of India for three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. Here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for the first ODI, to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
The fifty-over series is largely a filler with immediate focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Unsurprisingly, New Zealand have sent a second-string side for this series. They will be without Mitch Santner and Kane Williamson in this series.
India, however, have a nearly full strength side with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer returning from injuries. Jasprit Bumrah is rested for the series along with Hardik Pandya, both of whom will play the T20I series.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Mitch Hay (wk), Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Aditya Ashok.
The Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara has not hosted any men’s international cricket. In three women’s ODIs played, India hammered 300+ on two occasions. Expect a pretty good surface for batting in this game.
As for the weather, it is likely to be hazy with no threat of rain and the temperature hovering at around 29 degrees Celsius.
Shubman Gill (IND)
Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
Devon Conway (NZ)
Virat Kohli (IND)
Rohit Sharma (IND)
Daryl Mitchell (NZ)
ALSO READ:
India will be heavy favourites to win this game given the gap in quality between the two teams. The home side boast of a much stronger batting and bowling attack.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.