IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between India and New Zealand.

New Zealand are on the tour of India for three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. Here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for the first ODI, to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

The fifty-over series is largely a filler with immediate focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Unsurprisingly, New Zealand have sent a second-string side for this series. They will be without Mitch Santner and Kane Williamson in this series.

India, however, have a nearly full strength side with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer returning from injuries. Jasprit Bumrah is rested for the series along with Hardik Pandya, both of whom will play the T20I series.

IND vs NZ Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Mitch Hay (wk), Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Aditya Ashok.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara has not hosted any men’s international cricket. In three women’s ODIs played, India hammered 300+ on two occasions. Expect a pretty good surface for batting in this game.

As for the weather, it is likely to be hazy with no threat of rain and the temperature hovering at around 29 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill is returning from an injury but is a must pick for this game.

He has a stellar record in ODIs, with over 2,800 runs at an average of 56, including eight centuries.

Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Kuldeep Yadav recently snared five wickets in two games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The left-arm wrist spinner has 17 wickets in the last eight ODIs at an economy of 5.45.

Devon Conway (NZ)

Devon Conway has been in good form in recent times and will be key in this game.

He has over 1,600 runs in the ODIs at an average of 45.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form, hitting three hundreds and two fifties in the last five List A games.

He has amassed 572 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 81 and strike rate of 99.

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma recently smashed 155 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He has scored 487 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 54 while striking at 95.

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

Daryl Mitchell hit 119 in his last ODI and averages 53 with the bat in the format.

He has made 497 runs in the last eight matches, averaging 83 and strike rate of 82.

Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

India will be heavy favourites to win this game given the gap in quality between the two teams. The home side boast of a much stronger batting and bowling attack.

