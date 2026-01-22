IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand.

After the hosts clinched the series opener by 48 runs, India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will square off on Friday evening. Check out our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this game to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

The first game in Nagpur was a high-scoring affair with over 420 runs being scored. India posted 238/7 while batting first on the back of Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 84 off 35 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav showed signs of returning to form with 32 off 22, while Rinku Singh smashed 44* in 20 balls.

Chasing the target, the Black Caps lost a couple of early wickets. Glenn Phillips struck 78 off 40 but didn’t have enough support to get closer. Varun Chakravarthy bagged two scalps while Arshdeep Singh took one for 31 in his four.

India vs New Zealand Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, and Ish Sodhi.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The venue in Raipur is not known for good pitches for batting, with bowlers generally finding decent assistance. The average first innings score here reads 151 after seven men’s T20Is. Five of these games were won by the chasing side, so expect the teams to look to bowl first.

The weather is expected to be clear with no threat of rain, and the temperature is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy has been excellent in T20 cricket and took two for 27 in the previous game.

The seamer has 55 wickets in T20Is from 37 innings at an economy of 7.35, including five four-fors.

Mitch Santner (NZ)

Mitch Santner was expensive in the previous game, but remains a must-pick.

He has 18 wickets in T20Is in India at an economy of 6.79, and averages 18 with the bat.

Devon Conway (NZ)

Devon Conway has struggled against new ball movement but should do well on a slower surface.

He has over 1,100 runs in the shorter format in India at an average of 39 with 12 fifties.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma is the best T20 batter in the world right now, and is coming off a 35-ball 84.

The left-hander has 1,199 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 37, while striking at an incredible rate of 190.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy picked up two wickets in the previous game and should be a bigger threat at this venue.

He has 57 wickets from 32 innings in T20 Internationals at an economy of 7.03.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya struck 25 runs in the first game and picked up a wicket.

The star all-rounder smashed three fifties in his last seven T20 games and has taken six wickets.

ALSO READ:

Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

The Men in Blue have won seven of the last 10 T20Is between the two. They have a significantly stronger bowling attack and also boast of more batting firepower compared to New Zealand. Expect India to come out on top in this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.