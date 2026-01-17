IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand.

With the series scoreline levelled at 1-1, India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the third and final ODI. Check out our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for the decider, scheduled to be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

The Men in Blue won the first game by four wickets but the Black Caps bounced back to clinch the second game by seven wickets. On a pitch that wasn’t quite easy to bat, KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 112 off 92 to help his side reach 284/7 in 50 overs.

Daryl Mitchell starred for the visitors, scoring a magnificent 131 not out in 117 deliveries. Will Young supported him well with 87 off 98, adding a 162 runs for the third wicket.

IND vs NZ Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Mitch Hay (wk), Zak Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox.

India vs New Zealand: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Holkar Cricket Stadium has been a great venue for batting with not much assistance for bowlers and short boundaries. The average first innings score here reads 332 from seven men’s ODIs.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be sunny and clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 27 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma has scored 502 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 55 and strike rate of 92.

He recently blasted 155 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

KL Rahul (IND)

KL Rahul has been rock solid for India in the middle order.

At number 5 & 6, he has over 1,800 runs at a strike rate of 99 while averaging 60.

Devon Conway (NZ)

Devon Conway made a fifty in the first game and remains a good fantasy option.

He has over 1,600 runs in the ODI format at an average of 45, including five centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli missed out in the previous game but has been in tremendous form, registering three hundreds and three fifties in the last seven List A games.

He has amassed 557 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 72 and strike rate of 101.

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

Daryl Mitchell is in fantastic form, hitting 119, 84, and 131* in his last three ODIs.

He averages 53 in ODIs, and has 573 runs in the last eight games at an average of 115.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill has scored back to back half centuries in the series.

He has a terrific record in ODIs, having accumulated over 2,800 runs at an average of 56.

ALSO READ:

Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have always competed hard against India, irrespective of the conditions. However, the Men in Blue still hold an edge heading into this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.