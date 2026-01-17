IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand.
With the series scoreline levelled at 1-1, India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the third and final ODI. Check out our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for the decider, scheduled to be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
The Men in Blue won the first game by four wickets but the Black Caps bounced back to clinch the second game by seven wickets. On a pitch that wasn’t quite easy to bat, KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 112 off 92 to help his side reach 284/7 in 50 overs.
Daryl Mitchell starred for the visitors, scoring a magnificent 131 not out in 117 deliveries. Will Young supported him well with 87 off 98, adding a 162 runs for the third wicket.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Mitch Hay (wk), Zak Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox.
Holkar Cricket Stadium has been a great venue for batting with not much assistance for bowlers and short boundaries. The average first innings score here reads 332 from seven men’s ODIs.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be sunny and clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 27 degrees Celsius.
Rohit Sharma (IND)
KL Rahul (IND)
Devon Conway (NZ)
Virat Kohli (IND)
Daryl Mitchell (NZ)
Shubman Gill (IND)
New Zealand have always competed hard against India, irrespective of the conditions. However, the Men in Blue still hold an edge heading into this game.
