IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand.
India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will be up against each other in the third T20I of the series on Sunday night. Here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this contest, to be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
The Men in Blue smashed the visitors by seven wickets in the second game to go 2-0 up in the series. Batting first, New Zealand posted 208 on the board with Rachin Ravindra (44 off 26) and Mitch Santner (47* off 27) playing crucial knocks.
The Black Caps then sent both Indian openers back in the hut in the first two overs. But Ishan Kishan stepped up with a blistering 76 off 32 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav also blasted an unbeaten 82 off 37 as they mowed down the target with 28 balls to spare.
India rested Jasprit Bumrah in the previous game, but he’s expected to play here. The Black Caps could bring in Kyle Jamieson in place of Zakary Foulkes.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, and Ish Sodhi.
Barsapara Cricket Stadium is an excellent venue for batting, with the average first innings score reading 181 after eight men’s T20Is. India posted 237 here in one of the games. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first.
As for the weather, it is expected to be clear with only a 2% chance of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius.
Glenn Phillips (NZ)
Jacob Duffy (NZ)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Suryakumar Yadav (IND)
Ishan Kishan (IND)
The Men in Blue have been victorious in eight of the last 11 T20Is versus New Zealand. They have a destructive batting line-up along with a top-quality bowling attack. Expect India to win this game.
