IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand.

India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will be up against each other in the third T20I of the series on Sunday night. Here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this contest, to be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

The Men in Blue smashed the visitors by seven wickets in the second game to go 2-0 up in the series. Batting first, New Zealand posted 208 on the board with Rachin Ravindra (44 off 26) and Mitch Santner (47* off 27) playing crucial knocks.

The Black Caps then sent both Indian openers back in the hut in the first two overs. But Ishan Kishan stepped up with a blistering 76 off 32 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav also blasted an unbeaten 82 off 37 as they mowed down the target with 28 balls to spare.

India rested Jasprit Bumrah in the previous game, but he’s expected to play here. The Black Caps could bring in Kyle Jamieson in place of Zakary Foulkes.

India vs New Zealand Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, and Ish Sodhi.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Barsapara Cricket Stadium is an excellent venue for batting, with the average first innings score reading 181 after eight men’s T20Is. India posted 237 here in one of the games. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

As for the weather, it is expected to be clear with only a 2% chance of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Glenn Phillips (NZ)

Glenn Phillips smashed 78 off 40 in the first game and remains a top fantasy option.

He averages over 31 in T20I cricket at a strike rate of 142, including two hundreds and 11 fifties.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy has been terrific in T20 cricket and has taken three wickets in the series.

Duffy has 56 wickets from 38 T20I innings at an economy of 7.42, including five four-fors.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy has snared three wickets in two games and remains a big threat.

The mystery spinner has 58 wickets in T20I cricket from 33 innings at an economy of 7.05.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma fell for a duck in the second game, but he had hammered 84 off just 35 balls in the first.

The southpaw has amassed 1,199 runs in T20I cricket at a stunning strike rate of 190 while averaging 37.

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Suryakumar Yadav had a touch run but had found form with 32 and 82* in the last two games.

SKY averages 36 at a strike rate of 164 in T20Is with four hundreds and 22 fifties.

Ishan Kishan (IND)

Ishan Kishan is in the form of his life and is coming off a 76-run knock in 32 balls.

He has hammered one century and two half-centuries in the last five T20 games.

ALSO READ:

Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

The Men in Blue have been victorious in eight of the last 11 T20Is versus New Zealand. They have a destructive batting line-up along with a top-quality bowling attack. Expect India to win this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.