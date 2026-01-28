IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 4th T20I between India and New Zealand.

India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will be taking on each other in the fourth T20I of the series. Here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this contest, to be played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

India defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I. New Zealand scored 153/9, with Glenn Phillips top-scoring with 48 runs. Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets for 17 runs, while Ravi Bishnoi and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.

In reply, India chased down the target easily, reaching 155/2 with ten overs to spare. Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten on 68, while Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 57. Ishan Kishan also chipped in with 28 runs.

With this win, India secured their 11th straight T20I series or tournament victory. They also took a 3-0 lead in the series with two matches still left to play.

India vs New Zealand Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be good for batting. Chasing teams have enjoyed more success at this venue, as the conditions tend to improve in the second innings. Out of the four T20Is played here, teams batting second have won three.

The temperature is expected to be around 25°C, with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips scored 48 runs in the previous match.

He has a total of 145 runs in the series at an average of 48.33.

Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy has taken three wickets in three matches so far.

He has nine wickets to his name in his last six T20I innings.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has taken four wickets in the series, including two in the previous match.

He has scored two fifties in his last four innings in which he batted.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has scored 152 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 271.42.

He made 68* off 20 balls in the previous match and scored 84 in the first match.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 171 runs in three matches in the series.

His scores in the series are 57*, 82*, and 32.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan scored 28 off 13 balls in the previous match.

His last six T20 scores are 28, 76, 8, 101, 35, and 63.

Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

India have been outstanding in this series and have dominated all three matches so far. They are expected to have an edge in the fourth match as well.

