IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 4th T20I between India and New Zealand.
India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will be taking on each other in the fourth T20I of the series. Here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this contest, to be played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
India defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I. New Zealand scored 153/9, with Glenn Phillips top-scoring with 48 runs. Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets for 17 runs, while Ravi Bishnoi and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.
In reply, India chased down the target easily, reaching 155/2 with ten overs to spare. Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten on 68, while Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 57. Ishan Kishan also chipped in with 28 runs.
With this win, India secured their 11th straight T20I series or tournament victory. They also took a 3-0 lead in the series with two matches still left to play.
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
The pitch is expected to be good for batting. Chasing teams have enjoyed more success at this venue, as the conditions tend to improve in the second innings. Out of the four T20Is played here, teams batting second have won three.
The temperature is expected to be around 25°C, with no chance of rain.
India have been outstanding in this series and have dominated all three matches so far. They are expected to have an edge in the fourth match as well.
