IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 27 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 27 between India and Pakistan.

The arch rivals India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) will be up against each other in match no.27 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for this marquee clash, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The Men in Blue have won two out of two games in the group, most recently hammering Namibia by 93 runs. Ishan Kishan (61 off 24) and Hardik Pandya (52 off 28) powered the team to 209/9. Varun Chakravarthy then snared 3 for 7 in two overs to kill the game.

Pakistan have also won their two games, beating the USA in the previous game by 32 runs. Sahibzada Farhan (71 off 43) and Babar Azam (46 off 30) helped them post 190/9. Later Usman Tariq starred with 3 for 27 in four overs.

India vs Pakistan Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

IND vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium is usually a venue that provides significant help for spinners. This tournament, however, has witnessed better pitches for batting. The team batting first has scored 163 and 182 in two games hosted here so far.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be partly cloudy. There’s a 25% chance of precipitation in the evening and the temperature at around 25 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Usman Tariq (PAK)

Usman Tariq took 3 for 27 in the previous game against the USA, and poses a huge threat to the Indian batting unit.

He has 11 wickets in four T20Is at an economy of 5.93, striking every eight balls.

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub has scored 192 runs in T20Is this year at a strike rate of 156.

He has taken 26 wickets with the ball in his T20I career and that all-round value will be crucial.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy took 3 for 7 in the previous game, and will be a huge threat to Pakistan at this venue.

He has snared 16 wickets in the last eight T20Is at an economy of 7.73.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya is coming off an excellent game, hitting 52 off 28 and picking up 2 for 21.

He could be key in this game against a stronger side, and his all-round skill set makes him top captaincy option.

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan has scored 47 and 73 in two games this tournament, and had hit 57 the last time they faced India.

He has made 280 runs in the last nine games at an average of 31 and strike rate of 146.

Ishan Kishan (IND)

Ishan Kishan has been in incredible form, and is coming off a blistering 61 off 24 in the previous game.

Kishan has smashed 296 runs in the last six innings at a strike rate of 222, including one century and two half centuries.

ALSO READ:

Team for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

India have defeated Pakistan in all of the previous five encounters. They could be tested by Pakistan spinners but have more firepower and deep batting line-up. Expect India to come out victorious.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.