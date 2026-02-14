IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 27 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 27 between India and Pakistan.
The arch rivals India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) will be up against each other in match no.27 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for this marquee clash, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
The Men in Blue have won two out of two games in the group, most recently hammering Namibia by 93 runs. Ishan Kishan (61 off 24) and Hardik Pandya (52 off 28) powered the team to 209/9. Varun Chakravarthy then snared 3 for 7 in two overs to kill the game.
Pakistan have also won their two games, beating the USA in the previous game by 32 runs. Sahibzada Farhan (71 off 43) and Babar Azam (46 off 30) helped them post 190/9. Later Usman Tariq starred with 3 for 27 in four overs.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.
R Premadasa Stadium is usually a venue that provides significant help for spinners. This tournament, however, has witnessed better pitches for batting. The team batting first has scored 163 and 182 in two games hosted here so far.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be partly cloudy. There’s a 25% chance of precipitation in the evening and the temperature at around 25 degrees Celsius.
Usman Tariq (PAK)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
Ishan Kishan (IND)
ALSO READ:
India have defeated Pakistan in all of the previous five encounters. They could be tested by Pakistan spinners but have more firepower and deep batting line-up. Expect India to come out victorious.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.