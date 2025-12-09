IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between India and South Africa.

Following a 2-1 series victory in ODIs, India will host South Africa in five T20 internationals starting from December 9. Check out our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 less than two months away, both teams will look at this series as a great stage for preparation. The defending champions recently played a five-match series in Australia, which they claimed by 2-1 with two games getting washed out. India will have Hardik Pandya back in the set-up while Shubman Gill has also been cleared to play.

South Africa last played the shorter format in Pakistan, where they lost the series by 1-2, albeit without several of their top stars. They will have a near full-strength side barring Kagiso Rabada.

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack are generally on the flatter side. This game should witness plenty of runs. The average first innings score from eight domestic T20s here reads 174. The number comes down to 140 in T20Is after three games.

The weather in Cuttack is likely to be hazy but rain should not be a concern. Expect the temperature to be around 16 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy has been terrific in the shorter format and will be a huge threat to South Africa.

He has taken 10 wickets in the last seven T20Is at an excellent economy of 7.05.

Dewald Brevis (SA)

Dewald Brevis has been in decent form, scoring 37, 52, and 29 in the recent ODI series.

Brevis has been sublime in T20s, smashing 1,077 runs this year at an average of 38 and strike rate of 186.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen was superb in the ODI series, taking four wickets and hitting 70 off 39 in one.

Jansen has taken 39 wickets in T20s this year at 8.39 economy while averaging 18 with the bat.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma has been in sensational form, hitting 148 and two fifties in the last four games he played in the SMAT 2025.

He also took six wickets in these games.

As for T20Is, Abhishek has 416 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 46 while striking at 181.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill is returning from an injury but can be backed as a captain.

Gill has amassed over 900 runs in T20 cricket this year at a strike rate of 150 while averaging 41.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram is in pretty good form, recently smashing 110 off 98 deliveries in the second ODI against India.

He has scored 885 runs in the shorter format this year, averaging 33 at a strike rate of 144, including eight half centuries.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Despite the lack of stability in the middle order, India have a strong side in T20 cricket. Their bowling attack is excellent, especially for home conditions. Expect the hosts to win the first game.

