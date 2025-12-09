IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between India and South Africa.
Following a 2-1 series victory in ODIs, India will host South Africa in five T20 internationals starting from December 9. Check out our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
With the T20 World Cup 2026 less than two months away, both teams will look at this series as a great stage for preparation. The defending champions recently played a five-match series in Australia, which they claimed by 2-1 with two games getting washed out. India will have Hardik Pandya back in the set-up while Shubman Gill has also been cleared to play.
South Africa last played the shorter format in Pakistan, where they lost the series by 1-2, albeit without several of their top stars. They will have a near full-strength side barring Kagiso Rabada.
India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje.
The pitches at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack are generally on the flatter side. This game should witness plenty of runs. The average first innings score from eight domestic T20s here reads 174. The number comes down to 140 in T20Is after three games.
The weather in Cuttack is likely to be hazy but rain should not be a concern. Expect the temperature to be around 16 degrees Celsius.
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Dewald Brevis (SA)
Marco Jansen (SA)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Despite the lack of stability in the middle order, India have a strong side in T20 cricket. Their bowling attack is excellent, especially for home conditions. Expect the hosts to win the first game.
