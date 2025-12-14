IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between India and South Africa.
South Africa bounced back in the second game to level the five-match series 1-1. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the third T20I, to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.
The Proteas dominated the second game in New Chandigarh to win by 51 runs. Quinton de Kock was the star of the show, hitting a blistering 90 off 46 deliveries. Donovan Ferreira struck 30 not out in 16 balls to push the total to 213.
Chasing the target, India had a tough start as they lost Shubman Gill for a golden duck. They were four down for 67 and could not recover. Tilak Varma smashed 62 off 34, but it wasn’t enough. Marco Jansen took 2 for 26 in his four overs while Oliver Baartman snared four wickets.
India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Oliver Baartman, and Lungi Ngidi.
The pitches in Dharamsala are generally batting-friendly with not much help on offer for bowlers. The average first innings score here from 12 domestic T20s reads 188. It goes down to 152 from eight international games due to the gap in the quality of the opponents.
The weather is expected to be cloudy, but rain should not be a problem. Expect the temperature to be chilly, at around 10 degrees Celsius.
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Axar Patel (IND)
Marco Jansen (SA)
India were beaten in the second T20I, but they have the resources to take the lead. India’s middle order is a bit of a mess, but South Africa also have similar issues. Expect India to win the third T20I.
