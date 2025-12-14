IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between India and South Africa.

South Africa bounced back in the second game to level the five-match series 1-1. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the third T20I, to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

The Proteas dominated the second game in New Chandigarh to win by 51 runs. Quinton de Kock was the star of the show, hitting a blistering 90 off 46 deliveries. Donovan Ferreira struck 30 not out in 16 balls to push the total to 213.

Chasing the target, India had a tough start as they lost Shubman Gill for a golden duck. They were four down for 67 and could not recover. Tilak Varma smashed 62 off 34, but it wasn’t enough. Marco Jansen took 2 for 26 in his four overs while Oliver Baartman snared four wickets.

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Oliver Baartman, and Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Dharamsala are generally batting-friendly with not much help on offer for bowlers. The average first innings score here from 12 domestic T20s reads 188. It goes down to 152 from eight international games due to the gap in the quality of the opponents.

The weather is expected to be cloudy, but rain should not be a problem. Expect the temperature to be chilly, at around 10 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya struggled in the second game but had blasted 59* off 28 while picking up a wicket in the opening match.

Considering his all-round value, he is a must-pick.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy snared 2 for 19 in the first game and followed it up with 2 for 29 in the second when others went for plenty.

He has bagged 14 wickets in the last nine T20Is at an economy of 7.02.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock finally found some T20 form, hitting a magnificent 90 off 46 balls in the previous game.

The left-hand batter has done well against India, with 441 runs at an average of 44 while striking at 146.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma failed to get a big score in the first two games but has looked in good touch.

He recently hammered 148 and two half centuries in the SMAT 2025.

The left-hander has scored 378 runs in the last 10 T20I matches at an average of 37 while striking at 173.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel made 44 runs in the first two games and picked up three wickets.

He has been used as a floater in the middle order, which makes him an appealing captaincy option.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen took 2 for 26 from four overs in the previous game.

The all-rounder has taken 41 wickets in T20 cricket this year at an economy of 8.35, and averages 18 with the bat.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

India were beaten in the second T20I, but they have the resources to take the lead. India’s middle order is a bit of a mess, but South Africa also have similar issues. Expect India to win the third T20I.

