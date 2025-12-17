IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 4th T20I between India and South Africa.
The Men in Blue hammered South Africa in the third game to go 2-1 up in this five-match T20I series. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the fourth T20I as India look to seal the series. The match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The hosts were clinical in the third T20I in Dharamsala, winning it by seven wickets. Bowlers put on a show in helpful conditions to restrict the Proteas to only 117. Arshdeep Singh took two for 13 in four overs, while Varun Chakravarthy bagged two for 11 in his quota. Captain Aiden Markram fought for his side with 61 off 46.
Abhishek Sharma struck 35 off 18 balls as the home side chased down the target inside 16 overs. Jasprit Bumrah missed the third game due to personal reasons, and his participation in this game remains uncertain.
India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Oliver Baartman, and Lungi Ngidi.
The pitches in Ekana Stadium have been flatter in the last couple of years, so expect the same in this game. However, with the cool breeze around, there could be some new ball assistance for seamers. The average first innings score from 24 domestic T20s reads 175, while the number goes down to 160 from six T20Is.
The weather is expected to be hazy with a low temperature of around 12 degrees Celsius.
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Marco Jansen (IND)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Despite a struggling middle order, India have better resources for these conditions. The Proteas have been making way too many experiments, and it’s affecting them. Expect India to win the fourth T20I.
