IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 4th T20I between India and South Africa.

The Men in Blue hammered South Africa in the third game to go 2-1 up in this five-match T20I series. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the fourth T20I as India look to seal the series. The match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The hosts were clinical in the third T20I in Dharamsala, winning it by seven wickets. Bowlers put on a show in helpful conditions to restrict the Proteas to only 117. Arshdeep Singh took two for 13 in four overs, while Varun Chakravarthy bagged two for 11 in his quota. Captain Aiden Markram fought for his side with 61 off 46.

Abhishek Sharma struck 35 off 18 balls as the home side chased down the target inside 16 overs. Jasprit Bumrah missed the third game due to personal reasons, and his participation in this game remains uncertain.

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Oliver Baartman, and Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Ekana Stadium have been flatter in the last couple of years, so expect the same in this game. However, with the cool breeze around, there could be some new ball assistance for seamers. The average first innings score from 24 domestic T20s reads 175, while the number goes down to 160 from six T20Is.

The weather is expected to be hazy with a low temperature of around 12 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya smashed 59* off 28 in the first game and has picked up a couple of wickets in the series.

Given his all-round value, he remains a must-pick for this game.

Marco Jansen (IND)

Marco Jansen has taken two for 25 and one for 24 in the last two games of the series.

The all-rounder has claimed 42 wickets in T20s this year at an economy of 8.33, while averaging 17 with the bat.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock has had a couple of low scores in the series, but hit 90 off 46 balls in the second game.

He has a good record versus India, having scored 442 runs at an average of 40 while striking at 145.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma looked like he was betting on a different turf in the previous game, hitting 35 off 18 balls.

The left-hander has scored 413 runs in the last 11 T20Is at an average of 37 while striking at 175.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy has been terrific in this series, picking six wickets in three games, including two for 11 in the last outing.

He has taken 14 wickets in the last eight games at an economy of 6.52.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram scored 61 off 46 in the previous game in difficult batting conditions.

He has made 258 runs from six innings in Lucknow this year at an average of 43 while striking at 157.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Despite a struggling middle order, India have better resources for these conditions. The Proteas have been making way too many experiments, and it’s affecting them. Expect India to win the fourth T20I.

