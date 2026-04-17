Mumbai Indians Head Coach Reflects on Five-Match Wicketless Streak for Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene talks about the bowling performance of Jasprit Bumrah after he went wicketless again in IPL 2026.

Fifth Match Without a Wicket for Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2026

In the recent match against Punjab Kings, Jasprit Bumrah gave 41 runs in his four overs and did not take any wicket. This was the first time he gave more than 40 runs in a match this season. It was also his fifth match in a row without a wicket.

Although he has been bowling well, he has been a bit unlucky. Batters seem to have done their homework against him and are not attacking him like they do other bowlers. In this match, Punjab Kings batters Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh took him on, but in most other matches, batters have played him carefully and even struggled against him.

The problem is that even when Bumrah gives away fewer runs, the other bowlers end up conceding heavily.

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Mahela Jayawardene Backs Jasprit Bumrah Despite Wicketless Run

Mahela Jayawardene said in the post match press conference that Jasprit Bumrah had a small injury earlier, so the team wanted to slowly build his workload. He added that Bumrah’s pace has improved in the last few matches and he is now feeling comfortable. He also said that once Bumrah starts taking wickets, it will be hard to stop him.

“They [opposition batters] know they don’t need to take too much risk against Bumrah as well, and we have tried a few different things, which he is trying as well, but they are batting well. I can’t put a finger and say why he’s not taken wicket,” Jayawardene said.

“I think initially because he had a slight niggle… we wanted to build him up, over the last few games his speeds have gone up, we’ve looked at all that, so he’s very comfortable. Once he starts taking wickets, might not be able to stop him doing that,” he added.

Mumbai Indians rely on Jasprit Bumrah to turn things around

Mumbai Indians have lost four matches in a row, and to return to winning ways, they will need Jasprit Bumrah to start taking wickets along with bowling well.

Jasprit Bumrah took 14 wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and was the joint top wicket-taker. MI will be hoping the same from him in the upcoming matches.

They are currently ninth on the points table with one win and four losses, and will face Gujarat Titans on April 20.

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