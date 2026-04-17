Arshdeep Singh Unveils Mohammed Siraj-inspired Variation After Match-winning Spell Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Arshdeep Singh is currently the highest wicket-taker of PBKS in the IPL 2026.

After a lean run in the initial fixtures to kick off the IPL 2026, star Punjab Kings seamer Arshdeep Singh is back on track as he displayed brilliant execution in the MI vs PBKS game. Following the match, the bowler revealed how learning a new variation of scrambled seam from Mohammed Siraj helped him snare a key wicket against the Mumbai Indians.

“That’s a ball I’ve been trying to work on, saw Siraj got a lot of wickets with the scrambled seam, still not there yet, but still learning as much as I can as a variation. The seam was coming out very nice. I just wanted to change it a bit, wasn’t the way I wanted to get him out, but as a bowler in T20, you should take whatever comes your way and just enjoy it,” he noted in the post-match presentation.

Arshdeep had started off the match by conceding just one run in the first over. Following this, the pacer sent Ryan Rickelton (2) back with the new variation that he adopted from Siraj, in the very first delivery of his next over. Notably, this was the 100th scalp of his IPL career as the Punjabi bowler joined an elite list of players to achieve the milestone.

After reaching the three-figure mark, he did not need to wait long for his next dismissal, as Suryakumar Yadav recorded a golden duck with MI being reduced to 12/2 in under three overs.

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The 27-year-old also shared how the guidance and motivation from the PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting helped him come out of the rough phase. After a decent campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, snaring nine wickets in eight fixtures, the bowler looked completely out of rhythm in the first few matches of the league.

He managed to snare just two wickets in PBKS’ first four matches of the IPL 2026, conceding runs at an expensive economy rate of 10.64. However, a pep talk from the Australian great in one of their training sessions helped the left-arm seamer to get back to a positive mindset.

“In one of the training sessions, I told him I wasn’t feeling the way I should feel, the ball is not coming out of my hand really well, and we had a nice pep talk with him. I really felt well after that. The clear mindset he gave me in that chat, even yesterday I came for training and had a nice spot-bowling session, and the result was in front of you guys today, the control was there,” said Arshdeep.

The seamer finished his spell with the figure of 3/22, which was crucial to restrict the opposition under a 200-run total. Arshdeep was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his excellent show in the MI vs PBKS encounter.

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