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Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping Airborne Relay Catch To Dismiss Hardik Pandya in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Game [WATCH].
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Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping Airborne Relay Catch To Dismiss Hardik Pandya in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Game [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: April 16, 2026
1 min read
Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping Airborne Relay Catch To Dismiss Hardik Pandya in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Game [WATCH].

Shreyas Iyer took an incredible catch at the boundary to remove Hardik Pandya at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a near-impossible chance, but the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain somehow grabbed it.

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Shreyas Iyer takes sensational catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya

Marco Jansen bowled a slightly shorter length angling across Hardik, to which Hardik tried to hit down the ground but could only get a toe edge. The ball was still flying away from Iyer, stationed at long-on, but he ran left towards the long-on region and took a reverse cup while being in the air.

The momentum was still taking him into the boundary, but Iyer did well to release it just before touching the cushion and pass it on to Xavier Bartlett. Bartlett kept his eyes on the whole process and calmly completed the catch to remove Hardik.

More to follow…

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