Why Is Rohit Sharma Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Tonight for MI vs PBKS IPL 2026?

Rohit Sharma is currently the highest run-getter for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026.

After three consecutive losses, the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, would be eager to turn the tide while taking on an unbeaten Punjab Kings at home. But amidst the lean run, there is another huge setback for the side, as their former captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable to feature in the MI vs PBKS clash. But why is Rohit Sharma not playing tonight?

MI vs PBKS Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: (to be updated)

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

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Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Playing in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match

The opener suffered a hamstring issue during their latest match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He was looking in fine touch, smashing two boundaries and a six. But Rohit had to retire hurt midway through the game due to increased pain.

After going through the scans, he did not take part in the practice session on Tuesday. However, he was seen facing some throwdowns and practiced against a few net bowlers before the match day. But skipper Hardik Pandya mentioned during the MI vs PBKS toss that the opener might need a couple of games to return to the action.

Notably, Rohit had started off the IPL 2026 with a fierce 78-run contribution against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). But the batter could not carry on the momentum, scoring only 59 runs in the next three outings. The MI fans would hope for the former skipper to soon be back in the action and boost the side with some whirlwind knocks.

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