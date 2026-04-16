GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 25: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 25 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match no.25 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans lost their first two games but have bounced back with back-to-back wins. They are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Prasidh Krishna snared 4 for 28 to restrict the opponents to 164. Shubman Gill then made 56 off 40 while Jos Buttler struck 60 off 37 balls.

KKR’s season continues to go downhill after they suffered their fourth defeat, losing to Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs. Sunil Narine picked 1 for 21 in his four overs as they kept CSK down to 192. However, the batting unit failed yet again, with Ramandeep Singh top-scoring with 35 off 23 deliveries.

GT vs KKR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Finn Allen (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.

GT vs KKR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Ahmedabad have been batting-friendly over the last few years. There is usually not much assistance for bowlers with batters dominating the proceedings throughout the game. The average first innings score here since the previous IPL season reads 215. A similarly high-scoring surface is expected for this game.

As for the weather, it should be clear with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to range around 30 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine has taken five wickets in the tournament and struck 24 runs while opening the innings in the last game.

His all-round value increases as an opener, making him a good fantasy option.

Prasidh Krishna (GT)

Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets against Punjab Kings, and a four-wicket haul in the previous game.

The right-arm pacer has bagged 35 wickets since the last season from just 19 innings at a strike rate of 12.85.

Finn Allen (KKR)

Finn Allen hasn’t had a good start barring a couple of cameos but should enjoy these conditions.

Allen has smashed over 1,300 runs in T20 cricket since May last year, averaging 38 at a strike rate of 195.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (GT)

Jos Buttler has returned to form, scoring 52 and 60 in the last two matches.

Buttler has an average of over 40 in the league, with seven centuries and 26 half centuries.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has scored back to back fifties in the last two games, and remains a top captaincy option.

Gill has a terrific record at the venue, with over 1,300 runs at an average of 58 and strike rate of 165.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan hasn’t had a great start to the season but can be backed to come good. .

He had a magnificent season last year, amassing 759 runs at an average of 54 while striking at 156.

Team for GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans have a strong top order and a quality bowling unit. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have serious weaknesses in both departments. Titans will be favourites to win this game.

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