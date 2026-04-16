GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 25: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 25 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match no.25 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans lost their first two games but have bounced back with back-to-back wins. They are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Prasidh Krishna snared 4 for 28 to restrict the opponents to 164. Shubman Gill then made 56 off 40 while Jos Buttler struck 60 off 37 balls.
KKR’s season continues to go downhill after they suffered their fourth defeat, losing to Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs. Sunil Narine picked 1 for 21 in his four overs as they kept CSK down to 192. However, the batting unit failed yet again, with Ramandeep Singh top-scoring with 35 off 23 deliveries.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Finn Allen (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.
The pitches in Ahmedabad have been batting-friendly over the last few years. There is usually not much assistance for bowlers with batters dominating the proceedings throughout the game. The average first innings score here since the previous IPL season reads 215. A similarly high-scoring surface is expected for this game.
As for the weather, it should be clear with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to range around 30 degrees Celsius.
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Sunil Narine (KKR)
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
Finn Allen (KKR)
Jos Buttler (GT)
Shubman Gill (GT)
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Gujarat Titans have a strong top order and a quality bowling unit. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have serious weaknesses in both departments. Titans will be favourites to win this game.
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