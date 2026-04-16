3 Players SRH Could Bring in as David Payne Replacement in IPL 2026

David Payne adds to SRH's growing list of unavailable overseas players.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have suffered another injury blow as pacer David Payne has been sidelined from the IPL 2026 due to an ankle injury. The 35-year-old had an average debut season in the mega T20 league. He snared two wickets in as many appearances but conceded runs at an expensive economy of 14.00.

Earlier, two of the team’s prominent overseas signings, Jack Edwards and Brydon Carse, had also been ruled out of the edition. Let’s take a look at three players whom the franchise could rope in as David Payne replacement for the ongoing season.

Ottneil Baartman

The South African seamer will be a great replacement option for the SRH management to fill in Payne’s slot. Ottneil Baartman had a noteworthy campaign in the SA20 2026, snaring 20 scalps in nine fixtures to top the wicket-takers list.

Earlier, the bowler had also displayed an impactful show on his maiden tour of India, scalping seven wickets in five white-ball matches in December 2025. Moreover, he played a pivotal role in the Proteas’ recent 20-over series win in New Zealand, bagging seven wickets in four matches at an economy of 7.73.

Gerald Coetzee

Another South African seamer, Gerald Coetzee, could also join the Orange Army as a replacement for Payne. The 25-year-old had represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the previous two years before going unsold in the latest mini auction. He had scalped 15 wickets in 14 matches across the two seasons.

The bowler remained away from action for a significant time last year due to a pectoral muscle injury. But after picking up four scalps in three SA20 2026 games, Coetzee also put up a commendable show in their latest T20I tour of New Zealand. He recorded eight dismissals in five appearances, laced with a three-wicket haul, at an impressive economy rate of 6.21.

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Gus Atkinson

SRH might also bring in Gus Atkinson to replace David Payne in their squad. The English pacer had snared six scalps in his three appearances in the Ashes 2025-26 and has 10 wickets to his name in eight matches of The Hundred. Though Atkinson is yet to make an appearance in the Indian Premier League, he could prove to be a key addition for SRH’s remaining fixtures of the IPL 2026.

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