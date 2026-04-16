Who Is Mayank Rawat, Mumbai Indians Debutant Set to Feature in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match?

Mumbai Indians roped in Mayank Rawat for his base price of INR 30 lakh.

The Mumbai Indians have made multiple changes in their starting XI for the MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash. One of those changes includes Mayank Rawat, who is all set to make his debut in the Indian Premier League.

Mayank Rawat Had Notched Up a Stellar Show in DPL 2024

The 26-year-old all-rounder bowls right-arm offspin and is known for his big-hitting skills. But despite putting up some noteworthy shows in domestic cricket, it was only during the latest IPL 2026 mini auction, when the player received his maiden contract to feature in the mega T20 league. Previously, he had amassed six over-boundaries in a trial for the league, but unfortunately, could not make it to any of the IPL squads.

Notably, Mayank had registered two double-hundreds in the Under-14 level in Delhi. But opportunities were very limited for the all-rounder, and his form also dipped in the next four-five years. However, the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) provided him a much-needed breakthrough.

Besides bagging 11 scalps, he scored 289 runs in 10 fixtures, including three half-centuries, at a blistering strike rate of 190.13. Moreover, Mayank averaged a stunning 72.25, which was also the highest of the tournament in that edition.

The right-hander also contributed an all-round show in the DPL 2024 final to guide the East Delhi Riders to the maiden title of the league. Mayank smacked 78 not out off just 39 balls in the first innings before snaring a crucial wicket while conceding just 15 runs. The spectacular display saw them clinch a narrow three-run victory in the summit clash.

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However, with three consecutive defeats, the hosts are keen to turn the tide against the unbeaten PBKS to keep their playoff chances alive. Though Mayank did not get to bat in the MI vs PBKS match, he would look to contribute with his other skill in the second innings.

After losing two early wickets, Quinton de Kock’s sublime 112* has propelled the side to 195/6. The Mumbai outfit will look to defend the total to bag their second victory of the IPL 2026.

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