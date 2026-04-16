Quinton de Kock Unbeaten Ton Goes in Vain as Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh Help Punjab Kings Continue Winning Run, Key Takeaways from MI vs PBKS IPL 2026

An unbeaten Punjab Kings clinched the MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 fixture by seven wickets.

Yet another clinical chase in the MI vs PBKS saw the Punjab Kings continue their winning run in the IPL 2026. Electing to field first, last season’s runners-up restricted the hosts under 200 before chasing the total with ease to get back to the top of the points table. Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the MI vs PBKS match.

Quinton de Kock Stars With Unbeaten Century

MI had acquired back their veteran gloveman Quinton de Kock in the IPL 2026 mini auction. But the 33-year-old was benched as they decided to continue with last edition’s opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. However, an unfortunate injury to the team’s former skipper opened the door for him to feature in the IPL 2026, and the batter also stole the show in his maiden appearance with an unbeaten ton.

While others struggled at the other end, the Proteas opener looked in fierce touch, smashing eight boundaries and seven maximums on his way to notch up a remarkable 112 not out.

Naman Dhir Shows Promise at No.4

Following a poor run of Tilak Varma at No.4, several former players and experts had suggested demoting the batter in their batting order. The move worked well for the franchise, as they had sent Naman Dhir in that position in the MI vs PBKS clash, who usually played at No.6 or lower in the order.

While the wickets kept falling at regular intervals, Dhir was the only batter alongside de Kock to put a noteworthy show. Coming in at No.4, the 26-year-old scored a crucial half-century off 31 balls, laced with three fours and as many sixes. His 122-run partnership with the South African batter was key to put up a fighting total on the board, as the rest of the batters managed only 25 runs off 29 deliveries.

ALSO READ:

Prabhsimran Singh Masterclass Fuels PBKS’ Winning Run

While chasing 196, PBKS had also lost two of their key batters, Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, inside the powerplay. But a stunning 139-run partnership between another opener Prabhsimran Singh and captain Shreyas Iyer guided them through to the target in the MI vs PBKS game. Prabhsimran notched up a fiery 39-ball 80, striking at a blazing rate of 205.12, while Shreyas once again led from the front with another key fifty-plus contribution.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.