Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Hints at Making Difficult Calls After Four Consecutive Defeats in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has hinted that tough decisions may be needed after the team suffered four straight losses in IPL 2026.

From winning start to four losses in a row for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians started their IPL 2026 season well by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match by six wickets. They chased 221 runs and won with five balls left. This was the first time since 2012 that they began their season with a win. It looked like MI would have a strong season, but after the win against KKR they have now lost four matches in a row.

Recently, they lost to Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 195/6. Quinton de Kock, who played his first match of the season, scored a century. He was included in the team because Rohit Sharma was injured. Punjab Kings chased the target in just 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Mumbai’s players looked completely out of ideas during the match.

Hardik Pandya calls for ownership and tough decisions

During the post match presentation, captain Hardik Pandya said that the team may now have to take some tough decisions as nothing is going in their favour.

“We really need to see, do we need to make some difficult calls or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we’ll turn things around. These are some hard questions which eventually we need to answer and yeah, ownership has to be taken,” Hardik Pandya said.

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Players like Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have not been able to perform well so far. Suryakumar, who had a brilliant IPL 2025 where he scored 717 runs in 16 matches and finished second in the Orange Cap race, has struggled since then. He looked out of form in the T20 World Cup 2026 and has continued the same in this season, scoring only 106 runs in five matches at an average of 21.20.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah, who was the leading wicket taker in the T20 World Cup 2026, is yet to pick a wicket this season. He has played all five matches but has not taken any wickets and has an economy rate of 8.63.

Even Hardik Pandya’s form is a concern. He has scored only 81 runs in four matches and has taken just two wickets so far.

If Mumbai Indians can find a way and their key players return to form, they can still turn their season around.

Their next match is against Gujarat Titans on April 20 in Ahmedabad.

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