JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 9 between Durban's Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will host Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) in Match No.9 of the SA20 2026. Check out our JSK vs DSG Dream11 prediction for this return fixture, scheduled to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Durban’s Super Giants have played three games, winning and losing one each. Joburg Super Kings have won both games to kick off their campaign. The two teams met each other on Tuesday, where JSK came out on top by six wickets.

The Joburg Super Kings bowlers were on the money as they skittled out the opponents for just 86 runs on the board. Prenelan Subrayen took three for 16 in his four overs before Richard Gleeson bagged three for two. They lost four wickets in the run chase, but Rilee Rossouw’s 43 off 32 was enough to get them over the line.

JSK vs DSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Duan Jansen, and Richard Gleeson.

Durban’s Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.

JSK vs DSG SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wanderers Stadium is usually one of the best venues in the country for batting. However, the pitches in the previous edition were pretty tough to bat on, and the average batting first score of 150 reflected that. Expect better surfaces this time around.

Looking at the forecast, the weather could be cloudy, but rain should not be an issue with only a 3% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Rilee Rossouw (JSK)

Rilee Rossouw has looked in decent form, scoring 48 off 33 and 43 off 32 in two games.

He has poor overall numbers in the SA20 but averages 30 in his T20 career.

Noor Ahmad (DSG)

Noor Ahmad has picked only one wicket from two innings so far, but remains a must-pick.

The left-arm wrist spinner has 26 scalps from 19 games in the SA20 at an economy of 6.77.

Akeal Hosein (JSK)

Akeal Hosein struck 22 off 10 and bagged a wicket against Pretoria Capitals. He also picked up a wicket in the second game.

The left-arm spinner has been in good form with the ball and offers good fantasy value with his all-round skill set.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (DSG)

Jos Buttler has made only 22 & 12 in the first two games, but remains a top captaincy candidate.

The Englishman has amassed 831 runs in the SA20 at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 138.

Devon Conway (DSG)

Devon Conway has been in great touch, scoring 64 off 33 and 24 off 13 in the first two matches.

When in form, he’s a consistent performer and a reliable fantasy option.

Wiaan Mulder (JSK)

Wiaan Mulder was excellent in the first game, scoring 43 off 28 and picking up one wicket for 22 runs. He took a wicket in the second game as well.

Given his all-round value and batting position at No.4, Mulder can be a good captaincy option.

Team for JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Durban’s Super Giants may have lost the previous clash comprehensively, but they have a better squad on paper. DSG possess a formidable batting unit and should win this match.

