JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 9 between Durban's Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings.
Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will host Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) in Match No.9 of the SA20 2026. Check out our JSK vs DSG Dream11 prediction for this return fixture, scheduled to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Durban’s Super Giants have played three games, winning and losing one each. Joburg Super Kings have won both games to kick off their campaign. The two teams met each other on Tuesday, where JSK came out on top by six wickets.
The Joburg Super Kings bowlers were on the money as they skittled out the opponents for just 86 runs on the board. Prenelan Subrayen took three for 16 in his four overs before Richard Gleeson bagged three for two. They lost four wickets in the run chase, but Rilee Rossouw’s 43 off 32 was enough to get them over the line.
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Duan Jansen, and Richard Gleeson.
Durban’s Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.
The Wanderers Stadium is usually one of the best venues in the country for batting. However, the pitches in the previous edition were pretty tough to bat on, and the average batting first score of 150 reflected that. Expect better surfaces this time around.
Looking at the forecast, the weather could be cloudy, but rain should not be an issue with only a 3% chance of precipitation.
Rilee Rossouw (JSK)
Noor Ahmad (DSG)
Akeal Hosein (JSK)
Jos Buttler (DSG)
Devon Conway (DSG)
Wiaan Mulder (JSK)
Durban’s Super Giants may have lost the previous clash comprehensively, but they have a better squad on paper. DSG possess a formidable batting unit and should win this match.
