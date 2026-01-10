JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 20 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 20 between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings.
Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and MI Cape Town (MICT) will square off in match no.20 of the SA20 2026. Here is our JSK vs MICT Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
Joburg Super Kings are in a good position with 17 points from six games, winning three and losing one. Their previous match against Paarl Royals ended in a no result. James Vince struck 75 off 43 to power them to 187 in 20 overs but rain denied further play.
MI Cape Town are in a tough spot with only six points from as many games. They finally opened their win account in the previous game, beating Joburg by four wickets on DLS method. Nicholas Pooran (33 off 15) and Jason Smith (22 off 7) helped them chase 128 inside 12 overs.
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), James Vince, Matthew De Villiers, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Richard Gleeson.
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Karim Janat, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult.
The Wanderers Stadium has been a good venue for batting historically but has seen some tricky surfaces in recent times. The average first innings score here in the last season was 150. This season, the team batting first has scored 205 and 187 in two games.
Looking at the forecast, it is likely to be mainly clear with rain unlikely to be a big factor.
James Vince (JSK)
George Linde (MICT)
Richard Gleeson (JSK)
Ryan Rickelton (MICT)
Nicholas Pooran (MICT)
Faf du Plessis (JSK)
Despite their league standings, MI Cape Town have a stronger side on paper and will have an edge. They have more quality in bowling and batting departments.
