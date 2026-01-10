JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 20 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 20 between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and MI Cape Town (MICT) will square off in match no.20 of the SA20 2026. Here is our JSK vs MICT Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Joburg Super Kings are in a good position with 17 points from six games, winning three and losing one. Their previous match against Paarl Royals ended in a no result. James Vince struck 75 off 43 to power them to 187 in 20 overs but rain denied further play.

MI Cape Town are in a tough spot with only six points from as many games. They finally opened their win account in the previous game, beating Joburg by four wickets on DLS method. Nicholas Pooran (33 off 15) and Jason Smith (22 off 7) helped them chase 128 inside 12 overs.

JSK vs MICT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), James Vince, Matthew De Villiers, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Richard Gleeson.

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Karim Janat, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult.

JSK vs MICT SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wanderers Stadium has been a good venue for batting historically but has seen some tricky surfaces in recent times. The average first innings score here in the last season was 150. This season, the team batting first has scored 205 and 187 in two games.

Looking at the forecast, it is likely to be mainly clear with rain unlikely to be a big factor.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

James Vince (JSK)

James Vince was excellent in the previous game, hitting 75 off 43 deliveries.

He has over 1,500 runs in the shorter format in the last 12 months at an average of 30 and strike rate of 139.

George Linde (MICT)

The left-arm spin all-rounder could be key in this game against a right-hand batting-heavy side.

Linde has taken 28 wickets in the league at an economy of 7.52 while scoring 371 runs at an average of 21.

Richard Gleeson (JSK)

Richard Gleeson has been prolific in the ongoing tournament, bowling predominantly in death overs.

He has taken nine wickets from four innings at a terrific strike rate of 8.7.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton has been in good form in this tournament, scoring 204 runs at a strike rate of 164, including a century.

The opener has over 1,216 runs in the SA20 at an average of 43 while striking at 163.

Nicholas Pooran (MICT)

Nicholas Pooran is coming off an excellent knock of 33 runs in 15 deliveries.

He has over 1,800 runs in the shorter format since last year, averaging 40 at a strike rate of 147.

Faf du Plessis (JSK)

Faf du Plessis has smashed 47 off 30, 44 off 21, and 39 off 21 in the last three innings.

He has piled on 1,029 runs in the SA20 at an average of 32 and strike rate of 142.

Team for JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Despite their league standings, MI Cape Town have a stronger side on paper and will have an edge. They have more quality in bowling and batting departments.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.