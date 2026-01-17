JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 28 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 28 between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings.
Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Pretoria Capitals (PC) will lock horns in Match No.28 of the SA20 2026. Here is our JSK vs PC Dream11 prediction for this crucial game, to be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
Joburg Super Kings have 17 points to their credit from eight games, winning three and losing three. Pretoria Capitals are on 20 points from nine games. A victory in this game will secure a playoff spot for either of these teams.
JSK are coming off back-to-back defeats, most recently losing to Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 61 runs, where they were bowled out for 117. Pretoria also lost the last game against Paarl Royals by six wickets after managing only 127.
Joburg Super Kings: James Vince, Michael Pepper (wk), Matthew De Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira (c), Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Richard Gleeson.
Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Cox, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters.
The Wanderers Stadium has historically been a good venue for batting, but it has seen some tricky pitches in recent years. However, the average first innings score this season reads 201 after three games.
Looking at the forecast, there could be some showers with the radar showing over a 40% chance of precipitation.
Given the form of two teams, Pretoria Capitals look in much better shape and have fewer issues to deal with. Expect the Capitals to come out on top in this game.
