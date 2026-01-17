JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 28 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 28 between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Pretoria Capitals (PC) will lock horns in Match No.28 of the SA20 2026. Here is our JSK vs PC Dream11 prediction for this crucial game, to be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Joburg Super Kings have 17 points to their credit from eight games, winning three and losing three. Pretoria Capitals are on 20 points from nine games. A victory in this game will secure a playoff spot for either of these teams.

JSK are coming off back-to-back defeats, most recently losing to Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 61 runs, where they were bowled out for 117. Pretoria also lost the last game against Paarl Royals by six wickets after managing only 127.

JSK vs PC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: James Vince, Michael Pepper (wk), Matthew De Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira (c), Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Richard Gleeson.

Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Cox, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters.

JSK vs PC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wanderers Stadium has historically been a good venue for batting, but it has seen some tricky pitches in recent years. However, the average first innings score this season reads 201 after three games.

Looking at the forecast, there could be some showers with the radar showing over a 40% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Donovan Ferreira (JSK)

Donovan Ferreira has not been at his best, but has picked up five wickets and scored 103 runs.

His all-round value makes him a must-pick fantasy option.

Gideon Peters (PC)

Gideon Peters has been mighty impressive in his short SA20 career.

He has taken eight wickets in four games this season at an economy of 7.41.

Richard Gleeson (JSK)

Richard Gleeson has taken nine wickets from five innings in the ongoing season, striking every 11.4 balls.

The right-arm pacer has 28 wickets in the league at a strike rate of 15.3.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (PC)

Shai Hope has been in pretty good form in the tournament, scoring 260 runs from nine games at an average of 37.

He has struck at 137 in the season and has smashed one century.

James Vince (JSK)

James Vince has done well since joining the team, scoring 197 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 167.

Vince has registered two fifties in the tournament and is a good captaincy option.

Sherfane Rutherford (PC)

Sherfane Rutherford has been incredible in the ongoing SA20 edition, smashing 243 runs at a strike rate of 173 while averaging 61.

He has crossed the 40-run mark in five of the last nine T20 innings.

Team for JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Given the form of two teams, Pretoria Capitals look in much better shape and have fewer issues to deal with. Expect the Capitals to come out on top in this game.

