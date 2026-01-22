JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Eliminator Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the clash between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings.

It will be Paarl Royals (PR) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK) taking on each other in the SA20 2026 Eliminator at Supersport Park, Centurion. Here’s our JSK vs PR Dream11 prediction for this knockout clash.

Paarl Royals qualified for the playoffs with 24 points, winning five and losing four games. Joburg Super Kings secured the fourth spot with 22 points, winning four and losing as many games. David Miller could miss this game due to a groin injury.

The two teams met in the final league fixture, where JSK came out on top by 44 runs. Leus du Plooy struck an unbeaten 54 off 27 to power the Joburg side to 166. Chasing the target, Paarl were on course with Dan Lawrence hitting 45 off 29, but suffered a big collapse. Prenelan Subrayen starred with three for 14 while Imran Tahir claimed two for 17 in his four.

JSK vs PR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: James Vince (c), Neil Timmers (wk), Michael Pepper, Matthew De Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Daniel Worrall, and Nandre Burger.

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, and Waqar Salamkheil.

JSK vs PR SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Supersport Park in Centurion has produced balanced pitches with something in it for bowlers. This season, the average batting first score here reads 165 from four games. The team winning the toss will look to chase the target.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be mainly clear. There is a 5% chance of precipitation, but rain should not be a big threat.

Top Player Picks for JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Leus du Plooy (JSK)

Leus du Plooy came in as a replacement player and smashed an unbeaten 54 off 27 in the previous game.

He has a superb record in the SA20 with 816 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 144.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius hasn’t been at his best but has smashed an unbeaten 98 in one of the games.

Overall, he has 567 runs in the SA20 at an average of 28 while striking at 149, including four fifties.

Ottneil Baartman (PR)

Ottneil Baartman has been magnificent, taking 17 wickets from seven games this season at a strike rate of just 8.7.

The right-arm pacer is the highest wicket-taker in the league with 58 wickets at a strike rate of 10.9.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza (PR)

Sikandar Raza has bagged 14 wickets in the tournament from eight games at an economy of 7.22.

He has also played a cameo with the bat and remains a top captaincy pick for his all-round value.

Dan Lawrence (PR)

Dan Lawrence has been in terrific form, hitting 63, 41, and 45 in three of the five innings in the tournament.

He has also taken two wickets, and that all-round skill set makes him a good captaincy option.

James Vince (JSK)

James Vince has made 216 runs from six innings in the season at a strike rate of 151 while averaging 36.

He has registered two half-centuries in the competition.

Team for JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Paarl Royals will be hampered by the absence of David Miller, but they boast of a better bowling attack. Both teams have vulnerable batting units, but the Royals should hold an edge.

