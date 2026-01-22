JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Eliminator Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the clash between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings.
It will be Paarl Royals (PR) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK) taking on each other in the SA20 2026 Eliminator at Supersport Park, Centurion. Here’s our JSK vs PR Dream11 prediction for this knockout clash.
Paarl Royals qualified for the playoffs with 24 points, winning five and losing four games. Joburg Super Kings secured the fourth spot with 22 points, winning four and losing as many games. David Miller could miss this game due to a groin injury.
The two teams met in the final league fixture, where JSK came out on top by 44 runs. Leus du Plooy struck an unbeaten 54 off 27 to power the Joburg side to 166. Chasing the target, Paarl were on course with Dan Lawrence hitting 45 off 29, but suffered a big collapse. Prenelan Subrayen starred with three for 14 while Imran Tahir claimed two for 17 in his four.
Joburg Super Kings: James Vince (c), Neil Timmers (wk), Michael Pepper, Matthew De Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Daniel Worrall, and Nandre Burger.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, and Waqar Salamkheil.
The Supersport Park in Centurion has produced balanced pitches with something in it for bowlers. This season, the average batting first score here reads 165 from four games. The team winning the toss will look to chase the target.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be mainly clear. There is a 5% chance of precipitation, but rain should not be a big threat.
Leus du Plooy (JSK)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)
Ottneil Baartman (PR)
Sikandar Raza (PR)
Dan Lawrence (PR)
James Vince (JSK)
Paarl Royals will be hampered by the absence of David Miller, but they boast of a better bowling attack. Both teams have vulnerable batting units, but the Royals should hold an edge.
