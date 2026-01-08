JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 17 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 17 between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals.

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Paarl Royals (PR) will take on each other in Match No.17 of the SA20 2026. Here is our JSK vs PR Dream11 prediction for this game, which will take place at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Joburg Super Kings sit in a good position with 15 points after five matches, and have won three. They suffered their first defeat in the previous game against MI Cape Town by four wickets. In a rain-shortened affair, they set a target of 124 in 12 overs, but the bowlers couldn’t defend.

Paarl Royals have 13 points to their credit from four games, winning three and losing once. They are coming off a seven-wicket victory over MI Cape Town. Sikandar Raza starred with four for 13 to skittle out the opponents for just 88.

JSK vs PR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), James Vince, Matthew De Villiers, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Richard Gleeson.

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.

JSK vs PR SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wanderers Stadium, historically a good venue for batting, has served some tricky pitches in the recent SA20 seasons. The average batting first score here in the last season was 150. This season, the only completed game played here had over 400 runs.

According to the forecast, it is expected to be cloudy with a 10% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Donovan Ferreira (JSK)

Donovan Ferreira was superb against Durban’s Super Giants, scoring 33 off 10 balls and taking one for 24 with the ball.

He has 513 runs in the SA20 at a strike rate of 157 and has claimed 13 wickets at an economy of 5.91.

David Miller (PR)

David Miller returned to form with an outstanding 71 off 38 balls versus Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

He has piled on 870 runs in the competition at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 131.

Ottneil Baartman (PR)

Ottneil Baartman is the most prolific bowler in the SA20 with 52 wickets at a strike rate of 11.

He has snared 11 scalps in the ongoing edition from just four innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius hasn’t had a great season, but has shown what he can do, smashing 98 not out in 65 against MICT.

He has 509 runs in the SA20 at an average of 34 while striking at 158.

Sikandar Raza (PR)

Sikandar Raza has been incredible in the two games he has played in the league, picking up three for 27 and four for 13.

His all-round skill set makes him a top captaincy option.

Faf du Plessis (JSK)

Faf du Plessis has been excellent in the last couple of games, hitting 47 off 30 balls and 44 off 21.

He has 990 runs to his name in the SA20 at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 141.

Team for JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Both these batting line-ups have their weaknesses. But the Paarl Royals have a significantly stronger bowling attack and should be able to restrict the JSK batting line-up.

