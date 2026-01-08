JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 17 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 17 between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals.
Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Paarl Royals (PR) will take on each other in Match No.17 of the SA20 2026. Here is our JSK vs PR Dream11 prediction for this game, which will take place at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Joburg Super Kings sit in a good position with 15 points after five matches, and have won three. They suffered their first defeat in the previous game against MI Cape Town by four wickets. In a rain-shortened affair, they set a target of 124 in 12 overs, but the bowlers couldn’t defend.
Paarl Royals have 13 points to their credit from four games, winning three and losing once. They are coming off a seven-wicket victory over MI Cape Town. Sikandar Raza starred with four for 13 to skittle out the opponents for just 88.
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), James Vince, Matthew De Villiers, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Richard Gleeson.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.
The Wanderers Stadium, historically a good venue for batting, has served some tricky pitches in the recent SA20 seasons. The average batting first score here in the last season was 150. This season, the only completed game played here had over 400 runs.
According to the forecast, it is expected to be cloudy with a 10% chance of precipitation.
Donovan Ferreira (JSK)
David Miller (PR)
Ottneil Baartman (PR)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)
Sikandar Raza (PR)
Faf du Plessis (JSK)
Both these batting line-ups have their weaknesses. But the Paarl Royals have a significantly stronger bowling attack and should be able to restrict the JSK batting line-up.
