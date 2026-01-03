JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) will face off in Match No.11 of the SA20 2026. Here is our JSK vs SEC Dream11 prediction for this game, scheduled to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Joburg Super Kings have had a terrific start to the season, winning three out of three. They are coming off a thrilling victory over Durban’s Super Giants in a Super Over. Shubham Ranjane scored a fifty while Faf du Plessis struck 47 off 30. Donovan Ferreira starred with 33 off 10 and took one for 24 before Richard Gleeson conceded only five in the Super Over.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won their first two games with bonus points before losing to Paarl Royals by five wickets. Jordan Hermann scored 47 off 35 to get them to 149. Sunrisers had the Royals reeling at 35 for 4, but they were hit by a David Miller storm.

JSK vs SEC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Duan Jansen, and Richard Gleeson.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, and Tharindu Ratnayake.

JSK vs SEC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wanderers Stadium was a good venue for batting in the past, but the pitches in the recent SA20 seasons have been tricky. The average batting first score in the last season was 150. However, the first game played here this season saw over 400 runs.

Looking at the forecast, there could be a rain threat on the match proceedings with a 40% chance of precipitation in the afternoon.

Top Player Picks for JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Faf du Plessis (JSK)

Faf du Plessis was superb in the previous outing against Durban’s Super Giants, hitting 47 off 30 balls.

He has amassed 946 runs in the SA20 at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 141.

Jordan Hermann (SEC)

Jordan Hermann has been in sensational form, scoring 146 runs from three games at a strike rate of 175.

He has hit 74, 62*, 37, and 47 in his last four T20 innings.

Akeal Hosein (JSK)

Akeal Hosein has picked four wickets in the season at an economy of 6.90 and scored 22 off 10 balls.

Given his all-round value, he is a good fantasy option for this game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SEC)

Quinton de Kock fell early in the previous game but has looked in great touch.

He has scored 65, 42, and 77 in three of his last four innings in the shorter format.

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen struck 17 off 9 in the previous game and picked up two for 25 in his four overs.

The all-rounder has taken 51 wickets in the league at an 7.38 while scoring 514 runs at a strike rate of 141.

Donovan Ferreira (JSK)

Donovan Ferreira was terrific in the last game, smashing 33 off 10 balls and then taking a wicket for 24 runs with the ball.

He has 506 runs in the SA20 at a strike rate of 157 while picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 5.93.

Team for JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Joburg Super Kings are on a three-match winning streak, but they have their weaknesses. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a stronger side on paper with better batting and bowling resources.

