KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 15: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be up against each other in match no.15 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction for this contest, to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The Knight Riders have just one point from three games in the tournament, courtesy of a washout against Punjab Kings. They were in a critical spot with Finn Allen and Cameron Green back in the hut with 25 on the board in 3.4 overs. But rain denied any further play. KKR were without Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine in that game, and the duo is expected to be back.
Lucknow Super Giants lost their first game but bounced back to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the second. Mohammed Shami starred with 2 for 9 in four overs to restrict the opponents to 156. Aiden Markram scored 45 off 27 while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 68 off 50 to get his side over the line.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Navdeep Saini.
Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Shami, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan.
Impact player: Ayush Badoni.
The pitches at Eden Gardens have usually been flat in recent years with not much assistance for bowlers. There was some movement for pacers in the previous fixture due to overcase conditions. The average first innings score here since the last IPL season reads 202.
The weather is likely to be mainly clear with just 1% chance of precipitation in the evening. Expect the temperature to range around 25 degrees Celsius.
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Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)
Mohammed Shami (LSG)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR)
Aiden Markram (LSG)
Finn Allen (KKR)
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
Looking at the two squads, LSG should head into this contest as favourites to win. They have a superior bowling attack and a solid top order. KKR, on the other hand, are struggling in both departments.
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