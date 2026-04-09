KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 15: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be up against each other in match no.15 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction for this contest, to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Knight Riders have just one point from three games in the tournament, courtesy of a washout against Punjab Kings. They were in a critical spot with Finn Allen and Cameron Green back in the hut with 25 on the board in 3.4 overs. But rain denied any further play. KKR were without Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine in that game, and the duo is expected to be back.

Lucknow Super Giants lost their first game but bounced back to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the second. Mohammed Shami starred with 2 for 9 in four overs to restrict the opponents to 156. Aiden Markram scored 45 off 27 while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 68 off 50 to get his side over the line.

KKR vs LSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Navdeep Saini.

Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Shami, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Impact player: Ayush Badoni.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Eden Gardens have usually been flat in recent years with not much assistance for bowlers. There was some movement for pacers in the previous fixture due to overcase conditions. The average first innings score here since the last IPL season reads 202.

The weather is likely to be mainly clear with just 1% chance of precipitation in the evening. Expect the temperature to range around 25 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane fell early in the last game but had made 67 runs in 40 deliveries in the first game.

Rahane has scored 466 runs since last season at an average of 35 and strike rate of 147.

Mohammed Shami (LSG)

Mohammed Shami seems to be back to a much better fitness, and has bowled excellently in the tournament so far.

He bagged 1 for 28 in the first game and followed it up with 2 for 9 against Sunrisers.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi registered back to back fifties in the first two games of this season.

He has scored 277 runs in the last 10 innings in the league, averaging 39 at a strike rate of 148.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram was superb in the last game, hitting 45 off 27 deliveries.

Markram has scored 697 runs in the shorter format this year, averaging 46 at a strike rate of 162.

Finn Allen (KKR)

Finn Allen fell early in the previous game but had smashed 37 off 17 and 28 off 7 in the first two games.

He has amassed over 900 runs in T20 cricket since December at an average of 45 while striking at 194.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

Mitchell Marsh has looked in decent touch and can be backed as captain.

He amassed 627 runs in the previous edition at an average of 48 while striking at 164.

Team for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the two squads, LSG should head into this contest as favourites to win. They have a superior bowling attack and a solid top order. KKR, on the other hand, are struggling in both departments.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.