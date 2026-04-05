KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 12: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 12 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off in match no.12 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Knight Riders have had a disappointing start to the season, losing successive games. They are coming off a 65-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 227, Finn Allen hammered 28 off seven balls and Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a fifty but no other batter was able to pose a threat.

Punjab Kings have kicked off their campaign in style with back to back victories, most recently beating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Priyansh Arya hammered 39 off 11 balls while Shreyas Iyer made 50 off 29 as they chased down 210 with eight balls to spare.

KKR vs PBKS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani.

Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Eden Gardens have been mostly flat with nothing in it for pacers or spinners. The average first innings score at this ground in the last IPL season was 199 while Sunrisers posted 226 while batting first in the first game here this season.

The weather is expected to be mainly clear with around a 12% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane fell early in the last game but had made 67 runs in 40 deliveries in the first game.

Rahane has scored 466 runs since last season at an average of 35 and strike rate of 147.

Cooper Connolly (PBKS)

Cooper Connolly hit a magnificent 72 not out off 42 in the first game and followed it with 36 off 22.

He bats at number three, and has a solid game against both pace and spin.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (PBKS)

Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed 3 for 34 in the first game and backed it up with a couple of wickets versus CSK.

The right-arm pacer is tasked with bowling in middle and end overs, improving his fantasy value.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya hammered 39 off just 11 deliveries against CSK, and can be a good captaincy option.

The young left-hand batter has 521 runs to his credit in the IPL, averaging 27 at a strike rate of 183.

Finn Allen (KKR)

Finn Allen has smashed 37 off 17 and 28 off 7 in the first two games of this tournament.

He has scored 909 runs in the shorter format since December, averaging 46 while striking at 194.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer was terrific in the previous game, hitting 50 off 29 balls.

He has amassed 672 runs in the league since last year at a strike rate of 174 while averaging 49.

He has registered seven half centuries in this period.

Team for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

These two teams have had contrasting starts to the season with Punjab Kings winning both games and KKR struggling badly. PBKS have a deep batting unit while KKR have several weaknesses. Expect PBKS to come out on top.

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