KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 12: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 12 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off in match no.12 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The Knight Riders have had a disappointing start to the season, losing successive games. They are coming off a 65-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 227, Finn Allen hammered 28 off seven balls and Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a fifty but no other batter was able to pose a threat.
Punjab Kings have kicked off their campaign in style with back to back victories, most recently beating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Priyansh Arya hammered 39 off 11 balls while Shreyas Iyer made 50 off 29 as they chased down 210 with eight balls to spare.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani.
Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.
The pitches at Eden Gardens have been mostly flat with nothing in it for pacers or spinners. The average first innings score at this ground in the last IPL season was 199 while Sunrisers posted 226 while batting first in the first game here this season.
The weather is expected to be mainly clear with around a 12% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.
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Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)
Cooper Connolly (PBKS)
Vijaykumar Vyshak (PBKS)
Priyansh Arya (PBKS)
Finn Allen (KKR)
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
These two teams have had contrasting starts to the season with Punjab Kings winning both games and KKR struggling badly. PBKS have a deep batting unit while KKR have several weaknesses. Expect PBKS to come out on top.
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