LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 5: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 5 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Match no.5 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) going head to head to kick off their campaign. Here’s our LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

LSG had a good start to the season last year before their campaign derailed and they failed to reach the playoffs. They have added some new faces to the squad such as Mohammed Shami, Mukul Choudhary, Josh Inglis, and Anrich Nortje.

Delhi Capitals had a similar run to LSG in the previous edition, eventually falling short. They will continue to be led by Axar Patel, with new members coming into the side, including David Miller and Nitish Rana. Ben Duckett pulling out of the season last minute came as a big blow while Mitchell Starc is nursing an injury.

LSG vs DC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi.

Impact player: Mohsin Khan.

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact player: Lungi Ngidi.

LSG vs DC IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has produced flat surfaces in the last couple of years with not much help on offer for bowlers. In the previous edition, the average first innings score here was 187. You can expect a similar pitch for this game.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy but rain should not be a threat with no chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 27 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran hammered 524 runs in the IPL 2025, striking at an incredible 196.25 at an average of 43.66.

The left-hand batter will bat in the top four, giving him enough time to impact the game.

Axar Patel (DC)

Axar Patel offers a good all-round value, making him a must pick fantasy option.

Last season, he scored 263 runs and claimed five wickets, and is coming off 11 wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Lungi Ngidi (DC)

Lungi Ngidi had a good campaign in the T20 World Cup, taking 12 wickets from seven games at an economy of 7.12.

The South African pacer has 29 wickets in the IPL from 16 games.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram scored 442 runs in the previous edition at an average of 34.23 and strike rate of 148.82.

He had an excellent T20 World Cup, where he made 286 runs at a strike rate of 165.31 while averaging 47.66.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul had a solid season last year, accumulating 539 runs at an average of 53.90 while striking at 149.72.

Rahul has scored 566 runs at this venue at an average of 51.45 with five half centuries.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

Mitch Marsh smashed two fifties in two innings in the T20 World Cup.

In IPL 2025, he hammered 627 runs at an average of 48.23 and strike rate of 163.70, including six fifties and a hundred.

Team for LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants have a strong top four but have multiple weaknesses, including their bowling attack. Delhi Capitals have a stronger bowling unit along with a decent batting line-up. Expect DC to come out victorious in this game.

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