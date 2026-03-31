LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 5: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 5 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.
Match no.5 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) going head to head to kick off their campaign. Here’s our LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction for this game, to be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
LSG had a good start to the season last year before their campaign derailed and they failed to reach the playoffs. They have added some new faces to the squad such as Mohammed Shami, Mukul Choudhary, Josh Inglis, and Anrich Nortje.
Delhi Capitals had a similar run to LSG in the previous edition, eventually falling short. They will continue to be led by Axar Patel, with new members coming into the side, including David Miller and Nitish Rana. Ben Duckett pulling out of the season last minute came as a big blow while Mitchell Starc is nursing an injury.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi.
Impact player: Mohsin Khan.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact player: Lungi Ngidi.
Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has produced flat surfaces in the last couple of years with not much help on offer for bowlers. In the previous edition, the average first innings score here was 187. You can expect a similar pitch for this game.
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy but rain should not be a threat with no chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 27 degrees Celsius.
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Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
Axar Patel (DC)
Lungi Ngidi (DC)
Aiden Markram (LSG)
KL Rahul (DC)
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants have a strong top four but have multiple weaknesses, including their bowling attack. Delhi Capitals have a stronger bowling unit along with a decent batting line-up. Expect DC to come out victorious in this game.
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