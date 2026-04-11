LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 19: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 19 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.
Match no.19 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) going head to head. Here’s our LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
LSG have a decent start to the season, winning two of the first three games. They are coming off a thrilling last-ball victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing 182, Ayush Badoni scored 54 off 34 balls while young Mukul Choudhary produced an incredible knock of 54 not out in 27 deliveries to get them over the line.
Gujarat Titans lost their first two games and were staring at another defeat but escaped against Delhi Capitals by 1 run. Shubman Gill scored 70 off 45 while Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar also smashed fifties to power them to 210. Rashid Khan took 3 for 17 before Prasidh Krishna defended 2 off 2 in the end.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, George Linde, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi.
Impact player: Prince Yadav.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.
The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow have been on the flatter side over the past couple of years. In the previous edition, the average first innings score at the venue was 187. However, the first game of this here witnessed a good amount of new ball movement for the seamers.
The weather is expected to be hazy in the afternoon with no threat of rain and the temperature hovering around 36 degrees Celsius.
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Mitch Marsh (LSG)
Rashid Khan (GT)
Mohammed Shami (LSG)
Shubman Gill (GT)
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Aiden Markram (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants have won three of the last five clashes against the Titans. They will hold an edge in this game due to their more in-form bowling attack. Expect LSG to come out victorious in this game.
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