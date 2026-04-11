LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 19: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 19 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Match no.19 of the IPL 2026 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) going head to head. Here’s our LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

LSG have a decent start to the season, winning two of the first three games. They are coming off a thrilling last-ball victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing 182, Ayush Badoni scored 54 off 34 balls while young Mukul Choudhary produced an incredible knock of 54 not out in 27 deliveries to get them over the line.

Gujarat Titans lost their first two games and were staring at another defeat but escaped against Delhi Capitals by 1 run. Shubman Gill scored 70 off 45 while Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar also smashed fifties to power them to 210. Rashid Khan took 3 for 17 before Prasidh Krishna defended 2 off 2 in the end.

LSG vs GT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, George Linde, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi.

Impact player: Prince Yadav.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.

LSG vs GT IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow have been on the flatter side over the past couple of years. In the previous edition, the average first innings score at the venue was 187. However, the first game of this here witnessed a good amount of new ball movement for the seamers.

The weather is expected to be hazy in the afternoon with no threat of rain and the temperature hovering around 36 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Mitch Marsh (LSG)

Mitch Marsh has scored 182 runs in the last five T20 games with two fifties.

In IPL 2025, he made 627 runs at an average of 48 and strike rate of 163, including six fifties and a hundred.

Rashid Khan (GT)

Rashid Khan seemed to be back at his best in this season after going through a tough period.

The leg-spinner has claimed five wickets in three games at an economy of 7.08 runs per over.

Mohammed Shami (LSG)

Mohammed Shami has been excellent in the tournament so far, posing a huge threat with the new ball and using change-ups well.

He has taken three wickets at an outstanding economy of 5.33.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill is coming off a 70-run knock in the previous outing, and remains a top captaincy option.

He has scored 759 runs in the league since last year at an average of 51 and strike rate of 155, including seven fifties.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan struck 73 off 44 in the second game, and he is amongst the safest batters in the league.

He has amassed over 1,800 runs in the IPL at a magnificent average of 48.48, including two centuries and 13 half centuries.

Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram has looked in decent touch and a big knock could be around the corner.

He has accumulated 719 runs in the shorter format this year, averaging 45 at a strike rate of 161, with one century and five half centuries.

Team for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants have won three of the last five clashes against the Titans. They will hold an edge in this game due to their more in-form bowling attack. Expect LSG to come out victorious in this game.

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