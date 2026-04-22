MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 33: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 33 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Two five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns in match no.33 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this blockbuster, set to take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

After suffering four straight defeats, Mumbai Indians registered their second win of the season by beating Gujarat Titans away from home. Tilak was the star of the show, hitting a sensational 101 not out in 45 deliveries to power the team to 199. Ashwani Kumar then claimed 4 for 24 while Mitch Santner and AM Ghazanfar took two wickets each as they bowled out the Titans for just 100. Rohit Sharma is expected to return to the side.

Chennai Super Kings also have two wins and four defeats, most recently losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. Anshul Kamboj and Jamie Overton bagged three wickets but the team conceded 194. Ayush Mhatre struck 30 off 13 while chasing the target but others couldn’t quite get going. Mhatre has been ruled out of the tournament while MS Dhoni is likely to play this game.

MI vs CSK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact player: Ashwani Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry.

Impact player: Gurjapneet Singh.

MI vs CSK IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Wankhede Stadium have historically been terrific for batting. Seamers get some movement with the new ball but batters dominate most of the match. The average first innings score at the venue since the last IPL edition stands at 192.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature should be around 29 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Santner (MI)

Mitchell Santner has snared 10 wickets in the last seven IPL matches at an economy of 7.52.

CSK have a right-hand heavy batting line-up, and Santner could play a key role.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)

Anshul Kamboj has been terrific with the ball, picking up 13 wickets from just six innings this season, striking every 10 balls.

He has claimed two three-fors in the last three games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has had a disappointing campaign so far but remains a good fantasy option.

He has amassed over 2,500 runs in the IPL at an average of 38 with two centuries and 20 half centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has scored only one fifty in the tournament but remains a good captaincy option.

He has piled on over 600 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 37 and strike rate of 156.

Naman Dhir (MI)

Naman Dhir has batted up the order in the last two games and is expected to continue at three, which makes him a solid captaincy candidate.

He has done well, scoring 50 and 45 in these two innings.

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson has smashed 115 not out and 48 in two of the last three games.

He has amassed 467 runs in the last nine innings at an average of 66 while striking at 188.

Team for MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Chennai Super Kings will be depleted after Ayush Mhatre’s injury. Mumbai Indians seems to have found a better combination and will be favourites at their home venue.

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