MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 33: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 33 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
Two five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns in match no.33 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this blockbuster, set to take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
After suffering four straight defeats, Mumbai Indians registered their second win of the season by beating Gujarat Titans away from home. Tilak was the star of the show, hitting a sensational 101 not out in 45 deliveries to power the team to 199. Ashwani Kumar then claimed 4 for 24 while Mitch Santner and AM Ghazanfar took two wickets each as they bowled out the Titans for just 100. Rohit Sharma is expected to return to the side.
Chennai Super Kings also have two wins and four defeats, most recently losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. Anshul Kamboj and Jamie Overton bagged three wickets but the team conceded 194. Ayush Mhatre struck 30 off 13 while chasing the target but others couldn’t quite get going. Mhatre has been ruled out of the tournament while MS Dhoni is likely to play this game.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact player: Ashwani Kumar.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry.
Impact player: Gurjapneet Singh.
The pitches in Wankhede Stadium have historically been terrific for batting. Seamers get some movement with the new ball but batters dominate most of the match. The average first innings score at the venue since the last IPL edition stands at 192.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is likely to be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature should be around 29 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Mitchell Santner (MI)
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
Naman Dhir (MI)
Sanju Samson (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings will be depleted after Ayush Mhatre’s injury. Mumbai Indians seems to have found a better combination and will be favourites at their home venue.
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