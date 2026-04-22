Rishabh Pant Pulls Off a One Handed Stunner To Dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal in LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Clash [WATCH]

Rishabh Pant produced a brilliant one handed catch to send back Yashasvi Jaiswal in the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Rishabh Pant stunning one handed catch helps Mohammed Shami dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the third over. Mohammed Shami bowled from over the wicket and delivered a sharp bouncer with good height. Yashasvi Jaiswal went for the hook shot, but the extra bounce caught the glove and the ball went over the keeper. Rishabh Pant jumped in the air and caught it with his right hand.

It was Shami who had the last laugh, as Jaiswal had hit him for three consecutive boundaries before that wicket ball.

Mohammed Shami dismisses Dhruv Jurel for a golden duck

Not only this, on the very next ball, Mohammed Shami struck again as Dhruv Jurel edged it to Rishabh Pant. It turned out to be a very eventful over. After being hit for three boundaries in a row, Shami came back strongly with two excellent deliveries. He bowled it just outside off and got it to move away slightly. Jurel tried to defend, but got a thick outside edge to the right of Pant, who took a simple catch.

In the very next over, Mohsin Khan dismissed the dangerous Vaibhav Suryavanshi. After two good overs with the bat at the start, RR lost three wickets in the next two overs.

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LSG vs RR Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav.

Impact Subs: Himmat Singh, George Linde, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger.

Impact Subs: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande.

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