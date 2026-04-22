Digvesh Rathi Pulls Off Backward Running Stunner To Get the Big Wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in LSG vs RR IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi gave a testament to his fielding prowess by pulling off a stunning backward running catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the LSG vs RR match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Digvesh’s effort also meant that the bowler Mohsin Khan finished the over as a maiden-wicket.

The incident happened on the final ball of the fourth over after Mohsin had troubled Vaibhav with five consecutive dot balls before. The talented left-hander went for glory on the final ball, which was a length delivery on off. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looked to go big over the leg-side, lost his shape and ended up toe-ending it to cover where Digvesh Rathi completed the catch. Rathi showed incredible composure to run backwards as the ball swirled in the air to take it safely and forced Sooryavanshi to walk back to the pavilion without causing much carnage for 8(11).

Watch the video of the catch below.

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Digvesh Rathi catch to dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi puts RR in a tough spot

Speaking about the LSG vs RR contest so far, the Lucknow pacers dominated the initial phase of the match after claiming three wickets in the powerplay and putting the Royals on the back foot early. Mohammed Shami was the first to draw blood, claiming two consecutive wickets on the last two balls of the third over to get the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) and Dhruv Jurel (0) before Vaibhav’s dimissal next on the fourth over left RR reeling at 32/3. The Royals, who currently sit fourth in the points table with four wins from six games and eight points, will need to build a partnership from here to propel the scoreboard to a competitive total and give their bowlers a fair chance.

At the time of writing this report, the Rajasthan Royals scoreboard read 44/3 after six overs with Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer currently batting in the middle.

LSG, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a hattrick of losses and will need to churn out a win as they sit second last in the points table with only two wins from six matches.

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