MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 2: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The second match of the IPL 2026 will witness Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) going head to head. Here’s our MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians head into this season with a mission to end the trophy drought. They will continue to be led by Hardik Pandya, with plenty of big stars in the squad. MI have added Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, and Mayank Markande among others.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time champions, had a poor season last year. They have bolstered their squad with big signings such as Cameron Green, Finn Allen, and Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan pacer, however, is recovering from an injury, and will miss this game.

MI vs KKR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, AM Ghazanfar, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Player: Mohd Izhar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani.

Impact Player: Kartik Tyagi.

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is known for excellent pitches where there’s something in it for new-ball seamers but batters can dominate the most of the game. The average first innings score from seven games played here in the previous season was 175.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear and warm with no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma is looking fitter and in good touch, and is a good fantasy option for this game.

He averages 38.67 against KKR, his best against any team, and has hammered one century and six half centuries.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane has immense experience of playing at this venue, which is his home ground.

He has scored 371 runs at this ground against MI, averaging 37 with three half centuries.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

The world’s best bowler recently claimed 14 wickets from eight games in the T20 World Cup at 6.21 rpo.

In the IPL 2025, Bumrah snared 18 wickets from 12 innings at a mind blowing economy of 6.67.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t been at his best but remains a top captaincy pick for his track record.

Last season, he scored 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and strike rate of 167.91, including five half centuries.

SKY has an average of 43.56 and strike rate of 165.36 at Wankhede in the IPL.

Finn Allen (KKR)

Finn Allen has been in incredible form, and is coming off a terrific T20 World Cup campaign.

The Kiwi star smashed 298 runs in the tournament at a magnificent strike rate of 200 while averaging 49.66.

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Hardik Pandya is a top captaincy option for his all-round skill set and recent form.

He has scored 286 runs in T20 cricket this year at a strike rate of 165.31 while averaging 26.

Hardik has also taken 13 wickets at an economy of 8.69.

Team for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have dominated this rivalry over the years. They have a stronger side compared to KKR, and have an edge in both departments. Expect MI to come out on top in this game.

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