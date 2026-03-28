MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 2: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.
The second match of the IPL 2026 will witness Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) going head to head. Here’s our MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians head into this season with a mission to end the trophy drought. They will continue to be led by Hardik Pandya, with plenty of big stars in the squad. MI have added Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, and Mayank Markande among others.
Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time champions, had a poor season last year. They have bolstered their squad with big signings such as Cameron Green, Finn Allen, and Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan pacer, however, is recovering from an injury, and will miss this game.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, AM Ghazanfar, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact Player: Mohd Izhar.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani.
Impact Player: Kartik Tyagi.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is known for excellent pitches where there’s something in it for new-ball seamers but batters can dominate the most of the game. The average first innings score from seven games played here in the previous season was 175.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear and warm with no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Rohit Sharma (MI)
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
Finn Allen (KKR)
Hardik Pandya (MI)
Mumbai Indians have dominated this rivalry over the years. They have a stronger side compared to KKR, and have an edge in both departments. Expect MI to come out on top in this game.
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