MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 20: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 20 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

A blockbuster contest is awaiting the fans in the IPL 2026, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to collide on Sunday night. Here’s our MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction for this massive game, to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians won their season opener but have lost back to back matches since. In the previous game, they lost to Rajasthan Royals in an 11-over contest. Bowlers were ineffective as they leaked 150 while none of the batters could make a meaningful contribution.

RCB started the season with consecutive victories but lost the third game to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. Rajat Patidar scored an excellent 63 off 40 on a slow pitch while Venkatesh Iyer hit 29* off 15 to get them to 201. The bowling attack, however, had no answer for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel.

MI vs RCB Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, AM Ghazanfar, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Impact player: Mangesh Yadav.

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai usually produces terrific pitches with something in it for new-ball seamers while batters dominate the most of the proceedings. The average first innings score here since last season reads 180 from eight games.

There is no threat of rain over this match as the weather is expected to be clear. The temperature should be around 29 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma hammered 78 off 38 in the first game at this venue, and remains a good fantasy option.

He has over 2,500 runs at Wankhede, averaging 34 with one century and 18 half centuries.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Josh Hazlewood returned from a long injury layoff in the previous game and picked up two wickets.

The star pacer has taken 24 wickets in the IPL since last season from just 13 games.

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

The RCB skipper has been in sensational form, smashing 142 runs in three games at a strike rate of 200.

He struck 63 off 40 in the last game when the pitch wasn’t easy to bat on.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the best batters in the league and has an average of 43 and strike rate of 165 at Wankhede in the tournament.

He has amassed 557 runs in the format this year at an average of nearly 40 and strike rate of 160.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has looked in sublime touch and remains the most popular captaincy option.

Kohli has scored 641 runs at this venue, averaging nearly 46 with six half centuries.

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Devdutt Padikkal has been in fine form in the tournament, hitting a couple of fifties.

He has scored 372 runs in the league since last year at an average of 30 while striking at 160, with four fifties.

Team for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

RCB have a formidable batting line-up along with a good quality bowling attack. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have major concerns with their bowling while batters have their issues. Expect RCB to come out on top in this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.