MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 20: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 20 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
A blockbuster contest is awaiting the fans in the IPL 2026, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to collide on Sunday night. Here’s our MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction for this massive game, to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians won their season opener but have lost back to back matches since. In the previous game, they lost to Rajasthan Royals in an 11-over contest. Bowlers were ineffective as they leaked 150 while none of the batters could make a meaningful contribution.
RCB started the season with consecutive victories but lost the third game to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. Rajat Patidar scored an excellent 63 off 40 on a slow pitch while Venkatesh Iyer hit 29* off 15 to get them to 201. The bowling attack, however, had no answer for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, AM Ghazanfar, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.
Impact player: Mangesh Yadav.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai usually produces terrific pitches with something in it for new-ball seamers while batters dominate the most of the proceedings. The average first innings score here since last season reads 180 from eight games.
There is no threat of rain over this match as the weather is expected to be clear. The temperature should be around 29 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Rohit Sharma (MI)
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)
RCB have a formidable batting line-up along with a good quality bowling attack. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have major concerns with their bowling while batters have their issues. Expect RCB to come out on top in this game.
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