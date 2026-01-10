MI W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 3 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
Match No.3 of the WPL 2026 will have Mumbai Indians (MI W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) taking on each other. Here’s our MI W vs DC W Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians will rue their performance in the first game, which they lost from a dominant position. Sajeevan Sajana (45 off 25) and Nicole Carey (40 off 29) helped them reach 154 after being 67 for 4. They needed to defend 29 in the final two over but gave three reprieves to Nadine de Klerk.
Delhi Capitals, like other teams, had to rebuild the squad due to the mega auction. They ended up losing several key players, including Meg Lanning. Jemimah Rodrigues is set to lead the team this season. They have brought in Alana King after Annabel Sutherland pulled out of the tournament.
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, and Shabnim Ismail.
Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Alana King, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is a venue known for good batting conditions, with the pitches offering consistent pace and bounce. The average first innings score reads 148 after 12 WPL matches played here.
The weather could be partly cloudy, but rain should not be a concern.
Shafali Verma (DC W)
Amelia Kerr (MI W)
Alana King (DC W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)
Marizanne Kapp (DC W)
Hayley Matthews (MI W)
On paper, both teams have similar quality in the batting unit, but the Mumbai Indians have a better bowling attack. Expect MI-W to win this match.
