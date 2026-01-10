MI W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 3 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Match No.3 of the WPL 2026 will have Mumbai Indians (MI W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) taking on each other. Here’s our MI W vs DC W Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians will rue their performance in the first game, which they lost from a dominant position. Sajeevan Sajana (45 off 25) and Nicole Carey (40 off 29) helped them reach 154 after being 67 for 4. They needed to defend 29 in the final two over but gave three reprieves to Nadine de Klerk.

Delhi Capitals, like other teams, had to rebuild the squad due to the mega auction. They ended up losing several key players, including Meg Lanning. Jemimah Rodrigues is set to lead the team this season. They have brought in Alana King after Annabel Sutherland pulled out of the tournament.

MI W vs DC W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, and Shabnim Ismail.

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Alana King, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.

MI W vs DC W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is a venue known for good batting conditions, with the pitches offering consistent pace and bounce. The average first innings score reads 148 after 12 WPL matches played here.

The weather could be partly cloudy, but rain should not be a concern.

Top Player Picks for MI W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Shafali Verma (DC W)

Shafali Verma has been in magnificent form, hitting 69*, 79*, and 79 in three of the five innings against Sri Lanka recently.

She has smashed 865 runs in the WPL, averaging 36 at an outstanding strike rate of 162.

Amelia Kerr (MI W)

Amelia Kerr is the leading wicket-taker in the WPL, snaring 42 wickets at an economy of 7.46.

The all-rounder has also made 441 runs at an average of 23.

Alana King (DC W)

Alana King recently took 12 wickets in the WBBL at an economy of 8.04.

Her leg-break bowling will be more effective in these conditions, and she is a handy striker down the order.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt had a poor outing in the season opener but remains a top captaincy pick.

She has amassed 1,000 runs in the WPL at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 142. She has also taken 33 wickets at an economy of 7.84.

Marizanne Kapp (DC W)

Marizanne Kapp’s exceptional ability as an all-rounder makes her a great captaincy option.

She has 28 wickets in the league at an incredible economy of 5.89 while scoring 362 runs at an average of 33.

Hayley Matthews (MI W)

Hayley Matthews opens the innings and is a proven spinner, making her a solid captaincy option.

She has claimed 41 wickets in the WPL at an economy of 7.24, and has scored 758 runs at an average of 27.

Team for MI W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

MI W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

On paper, both teams have similar quality in the batting unit, but the Mumbai Indians have a better bowling attack. Expect MI-W to win this match.

