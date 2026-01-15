MI W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 8 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.
Match No.8 of the WPL 2026 will see Mumbai Indians (MI W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) squaring off at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Here’s our MI W vs UPW W Dream11 prediction for this game.
Mumbai Indians lost their opening game by a narrow margin but have won two in a row, most recently beating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets. Chasing 193, Harmanpreet Kaur starred with an unbeaten 71 off 43. Amanjot Kaur (40 off 26) and Nicola Carey (38* off 23) played crucial supporting roles.
UP Warriorz are reeling at the bottom with three defeats in three games. They lost the previous game against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets on the final ball. Meg Lanning hit 54 off 38, but they could get only 154 on the board. The bowlers dragged the game till the end, but didn’t have enough.
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, and Triveni Vasistha.
UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy has produced excellent pitches for batting this season. It has produced several high-scoring games, with the average first innings score of 191 after seven matches.
The weather is expected to be hazy, but rain should not be a concern with zero chance of precipitation.
Phoebe Litchfield (UPW W)
Amelia Kerr (MI W)
Harmanpreet Kaur (MI W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)
Hayley Matthews (MI W)
Meg Lanning (UPW W)
Mumbai Indians are coming off back-to-back impressive wins. They boast of a superior bowling attack that should be enough to exploit the opponents’ vulnerable batting unit. Expect MI Women to win this match.
