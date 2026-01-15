MI W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 8 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

Match No.8 of the WPL 2026 will see Mumbai Indians (MI W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) squaring off at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Here’s our MI W vs UPW W Dream11 prediction for this game.

Mumbai Indians lost their opening game by a narrow margin but have won two in a row, most recently beating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets. Chasing 193, Harmanpreet Kaur starred with an unbeaten 71 off 43. Amanjot Kaur (40 off 26) and Nicola Carey (38* off 23) played crucial supporting roles.

UP Warriorz are reeling at the bottom with three defeats in three games. They lost the previous game against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets on the final ball. Meg Lanning hit 54 off 38, but they could get only 154 on the board. The bowlers dragged the game till the end, but didn’t have enough.

MI W vs UPW W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, and Triveni Vasistha.

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.

MI W vs UPW W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy has produced excellent pitches for batting this season. It has produced several high-scoring games, with the average first innings score of 191 after seven matches.

The weather is expected to be hazy, but rain should not be a concern with zero chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for MI W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

Phoebe Litchfield (UPW W)

Phoebe Litchfield was terrific in the first game, where she struck 78 off 40 balls.

Litchfield is one of the most exciting players and has three fifties in her last 10 games.

Amelia Kerr (MI W)

Amelia Kerr has been excellent with the ball, picking up six wickets in three games.

The leg-spin all-rounder took 46 wickets in the league at an economy of 7.50 while averaging 22 with the bat.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI W)

Harmanpreet Kaur blasted 74 not out off 42 deliveries in the second game and followed it up with 71* off 43 in the third.

She has incredible numbers in the WPL with 1,016 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 146.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt missed the previous game, but smashed 70 off 46 and picked up two wickets.

She has 1,101 runs in the WPL at an average of 46 while striking at 142. The all-rounder has also bagged 35 wickets at an economy of 7.89.

Hayley Matthews (MI W)

Hayley Matthews returned to action in the last game and scored 22 off 12 while picking up a wicket.

Matthews has taken 42 wickets in the league at an economy of 7.36 while scoring 780 runs at an average of 27.

Meg Lanning (UPW W)

Meg Lanning was superb in the last game, hitting 54 runs off 38 balls.

Lanning has 1,050 runs in the league at an average of nearly 39 with 10 half-centuries.

Team for MI W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

MI W vs UPW W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians are coming off back-to-back impressive wins. They boast of a superior bowling attack that should be enough to exploit the opponents’ vulnerable batting unit. Expect MI Women to win this match.

