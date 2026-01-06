MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 between MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings.

MI Cape Town (MICT) will be desperate to win when they take on the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in Match No.15 of the SA20 2026. Here’s our MICT vs JSK Dream11 prediction for this game, scheduled to be played at Newlands in Cape Town on January 6.

The reigning champions are in a do-or-die situation after losing four of their five games. In their previous game, they lost to Paarl Royals by seven wickets. Batting first, their batting unit couldn’t get going, eventually folding for just 88.

Joburg Super Kings have 15 points from four games, winning three, with the last game getting abandoned. Earlier, they defeated Durban’s Super Giants in a Super Over. Donovan Ferreira starred with 33* off 10 and one for 24 before Richard Gleeson gave away just four runs in the Super Over.

MICT vs JSK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Matthew De Villiers, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Duan Jansen, and Richard Gleeson.

MICT vs JSK SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Newlands is generally a decent venue for batters, with the average first innings score of 162 in the last couple of seasons. The previous fixture witnessed a tricky pitch with assistance for spinners. But we can expect a better surface for this game.

The weather is expected to be cloudy with showers in areas. There is a 55% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

George Linde (MICT)

George Linde will have a bigger role to play in this game, considering the right-hand heavy JSK batting unit.

The left-arm spin all-rounder has 27 wickets in the league at an economy of 7.47 while averaging 21 with the bat.

Akeal Hosein (JSK)

Akeal Hosein has been excellent in the tournament, picking up four wickets at an economy of 6.90.

He will be a threat to MICT, who have struggled against spin.

Richard Gleeson (JSK)

Richard Gleeson has been superb in the season, taking eight wickets in three innings at an economy of 7.47.

He has taken two three-wicket hauls in the last couple of games and is a must-pick against an out-of-form unit.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton has looked in good touch in the season, hitting 113 off 63, 33 off 17, and 36 off 20 in three innings.

The opener has over 1,100 runs in the SA20 at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 165.

Donovan Ferreira (JSK)

Donovan Ferreira was excellent in their previous completed game, hitting 33 off 10 and picking up a wicket.

His all-round value as an off-spinner makes him a good captaincy option here.

Nicholas Pooran (MICT)

Nicholas Pooran has struggled badly in the last couple of games but remains a top captaincy option.

Since last year, he has amassed over 1,800 runs in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 147 while averaging 40.

Team for MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

MI Cape Town have been disappointing in the tournament so far, with multiple players out of form. They have struggled against spin, and the Joburg Super Kings have quality spinners to exploit them. Expect JSK to come out on top in this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.