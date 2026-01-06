MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 between MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings.
MI Cape Town (MICT) will be desperate to win when they take on the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in Match No.15 of the SA20 2026. Here’s our MICT vs JSK Dream11 prediction for this game, scheduled to be played at Newlands in Cape Town on January 6.
The reigning champions are in a do-or-die situation after losing four of their five games. In their previous game, they lost to Paarl Royals by seven wickets. Batting first, their batting unit couldn’t get going, eventually folding for just 88.
Joburg Super Kings have 15 points from four games, winning three, with the last game getting abandoned. Earlier, they defeated Durban’s Super Giants in a Super Over. Donovan Ferreira starred with 33* off 10 and one for 24 before Richard Gleeson gave away just four runs in the Super Over.
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Matthew De Villiers, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Duan Jansen, and Richard Gleeson.
Newlands is generally a decent venue for batters, with the average first innings score of 162 in the last couple of seasons. The previous fixture witnessed a tricky pitch with assistance for spinners. But we can expect a better surface for this game.
The weather is expected to be cloudy with showers in areas. There is a 55% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
George Linde (MICT)
Akeal Hosein (JSK)
Richard Gleeson (JSK)
Ryan Rickelton (MICT)
Donovan Ferreira (JSK)
Nicholas Pooran (MICT)
MI Cape Town have been disappointing in the tournament so far, with multiple players out of form. They have struggled against spin, and the Joburg Super Kings have quality spinners to exploit them. Expect JSK to come out on top in this game.
