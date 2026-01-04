MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 13 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 13 between MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals..
After facing off on Friday evening, Paarl Royals (PR) and MI Cape Town (MICT) will lock horns in match No.13 of the SA20 2026. Here’s our MICT vs PR Dream11 prediction to be played at Newlands.
Paarl Royals have eight points to their credit from three games, while MI Cape Town have only two from four after a terrible start to their title defence. Paarl came out on top in their previous clash, narrowly by one run.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit 98 not out off 65, while Asa Tribe hit 51 off 34 to power the team to 181. Rassie van der Dussen (59 off 42) and Ryan Rickelton (36 off 20) provided a solid platform for MICT, but their middle order crumbled yet again. Rashid Khan fought hard with 35 off 18 but couldn’t get the job done.
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.
Newlands is usually a pretty good venue for batting, with high scores being the norm. In two games played here this season, the team batting first has posted 232 and 220. The average batting first score at the venue last season was 162.
As per the forecast, it is expected to be clear and breezy with no threat of rain.
Rassie van der Dussen (MICT)
David Miller (PR)
Sikandar Raza (PR)
Ryan Rickelton (MICT)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)
Nicholas Pooran (MICT)
MI Cape Town haven’t been in good form and have several out-of-form players. Paarl Royals have the right matchups against the top MICT batters. Expect the Paarl Royals to come out on top in this game.
