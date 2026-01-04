MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 13 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 13 between MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals..

After facing off on Friday evening, Paarl Royals (PR) and MI Cape Town (MICT) will lock horns in match No.13 of the SA20 2026. Here’s our MICT vs PR Dream11 prediction to be played at Newlands.

Paarl Royals have eight points to their credit from three games, while MI Cape Town have only two from four after a terrible start to their title defence. Paarl came out on top in their previous clash, narrowly by one run.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit 98 not out off 65, while Asa Tribe hit 51 off 34 to power the team to 181. Rassie van der Dussen (59 off 42) and Ryan Rickelton (36 off 20) provided a solid platform for MICT, but their middle order crumbled yet again. Rashid Khan fought hard with 35 off 18 but couldn’t get the job done.

MICT vs PR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ottneil Baartman.

MICT vs PR SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Newlands is usually a pretty good venue for batting, with high scores being the norm. In two games played here this season, the team batting first has posted 232 and 220. The average batting first score at the venue last season was 162.

As per the forecast, it is expected to be clear and breezy with no threat of rain.

Top Player Picks for MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT)

Rassie van der Dussen is coming off a solid knock of 59 off 42 deliveries.

He has 1,058 runs in the tournament’s history, averaging 36 at a strike rate of 133.

David Miller (PR)

David Miller was outstanding against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, hitting 71 not out in 38 balls.

The veteran batter has amassed 798 runs in the league at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 130.

Sikandar Raza (PR)

Sikandar Raza starred on his SA20 debut, picking up 3 for 27.

Given his all-round skill set, he is a must-pick for this game, especially with several left-handers on the MICT side.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton has been in excellent touch in the season, scoring 113 off 63, 33 off 17, and 36 off 20 in three innings.

The opener has over 1,100 runs in the SA20 at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 165.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius returned to form in the previous game with an outstanding 98 not out in 65 deliveries.

He has scored 508 runs in the SA20, averaging 36 at a strike rate of 159, including four half-centuries.

Nicholas Pooran (MICT)

Nicholas Pooran struggled in the previous game but remains a top captaincy option.

He has over 1,800 runs in T20 cricket since last year at a strike rate of 148 while averaging 40.

Team for MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

MI Cape Town haven’t been in good form and have several out-of-form players. Paarl Royals have the right matchups against the top MICT batters. Expect the Paarl Royals to come out on top in this game.

