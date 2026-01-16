MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 26 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 26 between MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

MI Cape Town (MICT) will square off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in Match No.26 of the SA20 2026. Here’s our MICT vs SEC Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Newlands.

The defending champions are in a critical situation where they need to win the remaining games by massive margins and rely on other results. They have just 10 points from eight games with only two victories. They lost the previous game against Pretoria Capitals by 53 runs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have qualified for the playoffs with 24 points from eight games. They are coming off a 61-run victory over Joburg Super Kings. Quinton de Kock (54 off 37) and James Coles (61 off 34) powered the team to 178. Senuran Muthusamy then bagged three wickets for 26 with Marco Jansen and Coles picking up two each.

MICT vs SEC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Kieron Pollard, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, and Lutho Sipamla.

MICT vs SEC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Newlands, Cape Town, is usually a pretty good venue for batters with occasional assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score here in the last two seasons was 162. The team batting first has scored at 9.20 runs per over this season.

The weather could be partly cloudy, but rain should not be a big threat as there is only a 3% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT)

Rassie van der Dussen has been in good form, registering three fifties in his last 10 T20 matches.

He has over 1,100 runs in the SA20 at an average of 36, with one century and five half-centuries.

Anrich Nortje (SEC)

Anrich Nortje has been magnificent in the season, picking up 12 wickets from six innings at an economy of 6.88.

Overall, he has taken 32 wickets from 17 innings in the SA20 at a strike rate of 12.

Nicholas Pooran (MICT)

Nicholas Pooran has not been consistent in the tournament, but remains a good fantasy option.

Since last year, he has accumulated over 1,800 runs in the shorter format at a strike rate of 146 while averaging 39.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton has hammered two centuries in the season and remains a top captaincy candidate.

The opening batter has over 1,300 runs in the SA20 at an average of 46, while striking at 164.

Quinton de Kock (SEC)

Quinton de Kock has been in excellent form, hitting five fifties in his last 10 T20 matches.

He has scored 272 runs in the ongoing tournament at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 160.

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen hasn’t been at his best, but he has taken seven wickets at an economy of 7.28.

The all-rounder has 54 wickets in the league at 7.45 and averages 26 with the bat.

Team for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

MI Cape Town have had an awful season with struggling batting and bowling units. Sunrisers Eastern Cape, on the other hand, have more in-form players. Expect the SEC to come out victorious in this game.

