MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 26 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

MI Cape Town (MICT) will square off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in Match No.26 of the SA20 2026. Here’s our MICT vs SEC Dream11 prediction for this game, to be played at Newlands.
The defending champions are in a critical situation where they need to win the remaining games by massive margins and rely on other results. They have just 10 points from eight games with only two victories. They lost the previous game against Pretoria Capitals by 53 runs.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have qualified for the playoffs with 24 points from eight games. They are coming off a 61-run victory over Joburg Super Kings. Quinton de Kock (54 off 37) and James Coles (61 off 34) powered the team to 178. Senuran Muthusamy then bagged three wickets for 26 with Marco Jansen and Coles picking up two each.
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Kieron Pollard, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, and Lutho Sipamla.
Newlands, Cape Town, is usually a pretty good venue for batters with occasional assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score here in the last two seasons was 162. The team batting first has scored at 9.20 runs per over this season.
The weather could be partly cloudy, but rain should not be a big threat as there is only a 3% chance of precipitation.
Rassie van der Dussen (MICT)
Anrich Nortje (SEC)
Nicholas Pooran (MICT)
Ryan Rickelton (MICT)
Quinton de Kock (SEC)
Marco Jansen (SEC)
MI Cape Town have had an awful season with struggling batting and bowling units. Sunrisers Eastern Cape, on the other hand, have more in-form players. Expect the SEC to come out victorious in this game.
