NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 41 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 41 between New Zealand and Pakistan.
New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will square off in match no.41 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for this Group 2 fixture of the Super 8s, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Pakistan came second in Group A with three wins and a solitary defeat against India. In the recent game, they hammered Namibia by 102 runs. Sahibzada Farhan scored a 58-ball unbeaten century to power the team to 199. Usman Tariq then claimed 4 for 16 with Shadab Khan taking three scalps.
New Zealand secured the second spot in Group D, winning three wins and losing against South Africa. They are coming off an eight-wicket win over Canada. Chasing 174, they lost both the openers in the first four overs. But Rachin Ravindra (59* off 39) and Glenn Phillips (76* off 36) put on an unbeaten 146-run stand.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.
R Premadasa Stadium has served pretty decent pitches with good assistance for spinners. The average first innings score at the venue in this tournament reads 172. Batting first is the better option here as the pitches tend to slow down.
The weather is expected to be cloudy and there’s a 25% chance of precipitation. It is likely to rain in the afternoon but should not be a big threat in the evening.
Glenn Phillips (NZ)
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Tim Seifert (NZ)
Usman Tariq (PAK)
ALSO READ:
New Zealand have defeated Pakistan in four of the last five games. However, the Men in Green will hold an advantage here due to their excellent spin attack in these conditions. Expect Pakistan to win this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.