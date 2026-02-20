NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 41 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 41 between New Zealand and Pakistan.

New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will square off in match no.41 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for this Group 2 fixture of the Super 8s, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Pakistan came second in Group A with three wins and a solitary defeat against India. In the recent game, they hammered Namibia by 102 runs. Sahibzada Farhan scored a 58-ball unbeaten century to power the team to 199. Usman Tariq then claimed 4 for 16 with Shadab Khan taking three scalps.

New Zealand secured the second spot in Group D, winning three wins and losing against South Africa. They are coming off an eight-wicket win over Canada. Chasing 174, they lost both the openers in the first four overs. But Rachin Ravindra (59* off 39) and Glenn Phillips (76* off 36) put on an unbeaten 146-run stand.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.

NZ vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium has served pretty decent pitches with good assistance for spinners. The average first innings score at the venue in this tournament reads 172. Batting first is the better option here as the pitches tend to slow down.

The weather is expected to be cloudy and there’s a 25% chance of precipitation. It is likely to rain in the afternoon but should not be a big threat in the evening.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Glenn Phillips (NZ)

Glenn Phillips has been in superb form, and is fresh off a 76-run knock in the last game.

He has smashed 295 runs in the previous nine innings at a strike rate of 163 while averaging 42.

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan is coming off a terrific century in the last outing, and had made 47 and 73 in the earlier games.

He has piled on 1,056 runs in T20 Internationals since last year at an average of 32 and strike rate of 138.

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

Rachin Ravindra struck 59 off 39 deliveries in the last match.

His ability against spin will be crucial in this game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub has scored 212 runs from nine games this year at an average of 23 and strike rate of 154.

He has also taken eight wickets in this period with best figures of 3 for 25, and his all-round skill set makes him top captaincy option.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert has hammered three half centuries in the last seven games, and remains a top captaincy option.

He has made 276 runs in the last eight games at an average of 39 while striking at 164.

Usman Tariq (PAK)

Usman Tariq has claimed 28 wickets in his last 11 games in overall T20s.

In T20 internationals, he has snared 16 wickets from just six matches at an economy of 5.90.

Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have defeated Pakistan in four of the last five games. However, the Men in Green will hold an advantage here due to their excellent spin attack in these conditions. Expect Pakistan to win this game.

