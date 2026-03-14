NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Following the T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in a three-match T20I series. Here is our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I, to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand had a heartbreak in yet another ICC event as they lost the final to India, ending up as the runners-up. They have rested most of that squad from this series, with young players set to get chances. Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the side.

South Africa, who crashed out in the semi-final after a loss against New Zealand, have also picked a second-string side for this series. Keshav Maharaj will lead the team with multiple players eyeing their international debut.

New Zealand vs South Africa Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Zak Foulkes.

South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jordan Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui is an excellent venue for batting. Seamers can get some assistance with the new ball. The average batting first score in the last five T20Is played here stands at 179.

The weather is expected to be clear and cool. Expect the temperature to be around 14 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

George Linde (SA)

George Linde provides good all-round value, making him a top fantasy option.

The left-arm spin all-rounder has 34 wickets in T20I cricket at an economy of 7.45, along with 333 runs at a strike rate of 143.

Ottneil Baartman (SA)

Ottneil Baartman had a superb SA20 campaign earlier this year, picking up 20 wickets from nine games.

The right-arm seamer took a wicket every 8.9 balls in the tournament.

Mitch Santner (NZ)

Mitch Santner offers a great all-round value to the New Zealand side.

He made 120 runs in the recent T20 World Cup at a strike rate of 143, snared two wickets at an economy of 6.60.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Tim Robinson (SA)

Tim Robinson has 561 runs in his T20I career at an average of 31 while striking at 138.

He has hit one century and two half centuries at this level.

Devon Conway (NZ)

The veteran New Zealand batter is a top captaincy option for his experience and track record.

He has over 1,700 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 35 with six half centuries.

Jordan Hermann (SA)

Jordan Hermann has been in good form in domestic cricket.

Earlier in the SA20, he made 273 runs at an average of 34 while striking at 137.

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Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Both these sides are without their top players but New Zealand seem to have a slightly stronger batting unit. They also have good bowling resources for home conditions.

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