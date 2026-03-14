NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Following the T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in a three-match T20I series. Here is our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I, to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
New Zealand had a heartbreak in yet another ICC event as they lost the final to India, ending up as the runners-up. They have rested most of that squad from this series, with young players set to get chances. Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the side.
South Africa, who crashed out in the semi-final after a loss against New Zealand, have also picked a second-string side for this series. Keshav Maharaj will lead the team with multiple players eyeing their international debut.
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Zak Foulkes.
South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jordan Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman.
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui is an excellent venue for batting. Seamers can get some assistance with the new ball. The average batting first score in the last five T20Is played here stands at 179.
The weather is expected to be clear and cool. Expect the temperature to be around 14 degrees Celsius.
George Linde (SA)
Ottneil Baartman (SA)
Mitch Santner (NZ)
Tim Robinson (SA)
Devon Conway (NZ)
Jordan Hermann (SA)
ALSO READ:
Both these sides are without their top players but New Zealand seem to have a slightly stronger batting unit. They also have good bowling resources for home conditions.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.