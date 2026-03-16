NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

New Zealand (NZ), trailing by 1-0, will look to level the scoreline they host South Africa (SA) in the second T20 International. Here is our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The hosts suffered a heavy defeat in the series opener by seven wickets. Batting first, their batting unit crumbled and they were bowled out for just 91. Nqobani Mokoena starred for South Africa, picking up 3 for 25 on his debut. Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, and Keshav Maharaj bagged two scalps each.

The chase wasn’t as straightforward as the visitors also had some inexperienced players in the side. Mitch Santner bowled an exceptional spell of 1 for 8 in four overs but Connor Esterhuizen propelled the Proteas over the line with an unbeaten 45.

New Zealand vs South Africa Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tom Latham, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Zak Foulkes.

South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jordan Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Seddon Park in Hamilton is a high-scoring venue with the pitches offering good pace and bounce for shotmaking. The average batting first score in the last five T20Is played here reads 196, which highlights the conditions.

The weather is likely to be clear with no threat of rain. As for the temperature, it should be around 13 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Connor Esterhuizen (SA)

Connor Esterhuizen has been in decent form across formats.

He averages 27.53 in T20 cricket, and made 45 runs in the first game.

Nqobani Mokoena (SA)

Nqobani Mokoena delivered on his international debut, snaring 3 for 26.

The young right-arm seamer had an impressive SA20, where he took 13 wickets from nine games.

Devon Conway (NZ)

Devon Conway fell cheaply in the last game but given his experience and record, he remains a good fantasy option.

He has over 1,700 runs in T20I cricket at an average of 34.80 with 12 fifties.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Tim Robinson (SA)

Tim Robinson has made 567 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 30 and strike rate of 138.

The right-hand batter has registered one century and two half centuries in his career.

Mitch Santner (NZ)

Mitch Santner is a good captaincy option for this game given his all-round value.

The left-arm spin all-rounder has 138 wickets in T20I cricket, and averages 20.52 with the bat.

Ottneil Baartman (SA)

Ottneil Baartman took 2 for 22 in the previous game, and can be a good captaincy option.

Earlier this year, he had an excellent SA20 campaign, picking up 20 wickets from nine games.

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Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Both these teams have weak batting units but South Africa hold an edge in the bowling attack. Expect the Proteas to come out on top again.

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