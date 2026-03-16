NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

New Zealand (NZ), trailing by 1-0, will look to level the scoreline they host South Africa (SA) in the second T20 International. Here is our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
The hosts suffered a heavy defeat in the series opener by seven wickets. Batting first, their batting unit crumbled and they were bowled out for just 91. Nqobani Mokoena starred for South Africa, picking up 3 for 25 on his debut. Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, and Keshav Maharaj bagged two scalps each.
The chase wasn’t as straightforward as the visitors also had some inexperienced players in the side. Mitch Santner bowled an exceptional spell of 1 for 8 in four overs but Connor Esterhuizen propelled the Proteas over the line with an unbeaten 45.
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tom Latham, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Zak Foulkes.
South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jordan Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman.
Seddon Park in Hamilton is a high-scoring venue with the pitches offering good pace and bounce for shotmaking. The average batting first score in the last five T20Is played here reads 196, which highlights the conditions.
The weather is likely to be clear with no threat of rain. As for the temperature, it should be around 13 degrees Celsius.
Connor Esterhuizen (SA)
Nqobani Mokoena (SA)
Devon Conway (NZ)
Tim Robinson (SA)
Mitch Santner (NZ)
Ottneil Baartman (SA)
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Both these teams have weak batting units but South Africa hold an edge in the bowling attack. Expect the Proteas to come out on top again.
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