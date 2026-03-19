NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd T20I between South Africa and New Zealand.

New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the third T20I with the scoreline reading 1-1. Here is our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this match, to be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

The hosts took a heavy beating in the series opener but returned the favour in the second to level the scoreline. Devon Conway hit 60 off 49 while Josh Clarkson finished the innings with 26 not out in nine balls to help the side reach 175.

The South African top order could not get going in the run-chase and lost half the side for 67. George Linde smashed 33 off 12 but it wasn’t enough. Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears starred for the Black Caps with three wickets each.

New Zealand vs South Africa Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tom Latham, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson.

South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Eden Park in Auckland is one of the best venues in the country for batting with flat pitches and tiny boundaries. The average batting first score in the last five T20Is played at this ground stands at 190.

The weather should be mostly clear with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 13 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Connor Esterhuizen (SA)

Connor Esterhuizen made 45 not out in the first match, and is rated highly for his potential.

He averages 26.86 in the shorter format with three half centuries.

Ottneil Baartman (SA)

Ottneil Baartman has snared three wickets in two games.

The right-arm seamer has 25 wickets in 19 T20Is at a strike rate of 15.5.

Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

Lockie Ferguson was terrific in the last game, bagging 3 for 16 in 3.3 overs.

Ferguson has 75 wickets in 54 games in T20Is at an economy of 7.44.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Devon Conway (NZ)

Devon Conway made 60 off 49 deliveries in the second game and remains a good fantasy option.

He has amassed over 1,700 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 35 with 13 half centuries.

Mitch Santner (NZ)

Mitch Santner struck 20 off 14 in the last game and picked up 2 for 19 in three overs.

The all-rounder has claimed 140 wickets in T20I cricket, and has a batting average of 20.51.

George Linde (SA)

George Linde smashed 33 off 12 in the last game and snared a wicket.

The left-arm spin all-rounder has 35 wickets in T20I cricket at 7.55 economy, and averages 18.30 with the bat.

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Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

The batting units of both these teams are depleted and weak, with nothing much to separate. Matches are decided by the better performing bowling attack on the day. Expect NZ to come out on top here.

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