NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd T20I between South Africa and New Zealand.
New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the third T20I with the scoreline reading 1-1. Here is our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this match, to be played at Eden Park, Auckland.
The hosts took a heavy beating in the series opener but returned the favour in the second to level the scoreline. Devon Conway hit 60 off 49 while Josh Clarkson finished the innings with 26 not out in nine balls to help the side reach 175.
The South African top order could not get going in the run-chase and lost half the side for 67. George Linde smashed 33 off 12 but it wasn’t enough. Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears starred for the Black Caps with three wickets each.
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tom Latham, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson.
South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman.
Eden Park in Auckland is one of the best venues in the country for batting with flat pitches and tiny boundaries. The average batting first score in the last five T20Is played at this ground stands at 190.
The weather should be mostly clear with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 13 degrees Celsius.
Connor Esterhuizen (SA)
Ottneil Baartman (SA)
Lockie Ferguson (NZ)
Devon Conway (NZ)
Mitch Santner (NZ)
George Linde (SA)
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The batting units of both these teams are depleted and weak, with nothing much to separate. Matches are decided by the better performing bowling attack on the day. Expect NZ to come out on top here.
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