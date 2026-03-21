NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 4th T20I between South Africa and New Zealand.

New Zealand (NZ) will head into the fourth T20I of a five-match series against South Africa (SA) with a 2-1 lead. Here is our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this encounter, to be played at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

The Black Caps lost the opening game but have won the last two to take the lead. In the previous game, they hammered the Proteas by eight wickets. Lockie Ferguson snared 1 for 9 in four overs while Mitchell Santner and Ben Sears shared 4 for 48 in seven overs to restrict the opponents to 136.

Chasing the target, Devon Conway struck 39 off 26 deliveries while Tom Latham made an unbeaten 63 off 55 to steer the side over the line. The visitors will be hoping to bounce back to keep the series alive.

New Zealand vs South Africa Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tom Latham, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson.

South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sky Stadium, Wellington generally produces balanced pitches with something in it for the bowlers. It has shorter boundaries, which plays into batters’ hands. The average first innings score in the last five T20Is played here reads 167.

The weather is expected to be mainly clear with some cloud cover. Rain should not be an issue while the temperature hovers around 16 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

George Linde (SA)

George Linde hammered 33 off 12 in the second game and made 23 off 19 in the previous outing.

The left-arm spin all-rounder has snared 35 wickets in T20Is at an economy of 7.56 economy, and has a batting average of 18.31.

Ben Sears (NZ)

Ben Sears has been in top form, picking up 11 scalps in his last five T20 appearances.

He took 3 for 14 in the second game, followed by 2 for 27 in the previous.

Ottneil Baartman (SA)

Ottneil Baartman didn’t play last game but is expected to return.

The right-arm seamer has bagged three wickets from two games in the series.

Baartman has 25 wickets from 19 T20Is at a strike rate of 15.5.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Devon Conway (NZ)

Devon Conway scored 60 off 49 balls in the second match and followed it up with 39 off 26 in the third.

The veteran batter has over 1,800 runs in T20I cricket at an average of 35, including 13 half centuries.

Mitch Santner (NZ)

Mitch Santner has taken five wickets in three games along with 35 runs with the bat.

The star all-rounder has taken 142 wickets in T20 Internationals at an economy of 7.17, and averages a handy 20.51 with the bat.

Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

Lockie Ferguson has been magnificent, claiming 3 for 16 in 3.3 overs in the second match, and 1 for 9 off four overs in the third.

In his T20I career, the speedster has 76 wickets from 55 games at an economy of 7.43.

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Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

The hosts have outplayed South Africa in the last two games. The Proteas have a vulnerable batting unit that hasn’t been able to put up a competitive performance. You can expect the Kiwis to come out victorious again.

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