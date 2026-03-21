NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 4th T20I between South Africa and New Zealand.
New Zealand (NZ) will head into the fourth T20I of a five-match series against South Africa (SA) with a 2-1 lead. Here is our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this encounter, to be played at Sky Stadium, Wellington.
The Black Caps lost the opening game but have won the last two to take the lead. In the previous game, they hammered the Proteas by eight wickets. Lockie Ferguson snared 1 for 9 in four overs while Mitchell Santner and Ben Sears shared 4 for 48 in seven overs to restrict the opponents to 136.
Chasing the target, Devon Conway struck 39 off 26 deliveries while Tom Latham made an unbeaten 63 off 55 to steer the side over the line. The visitors will be hoping to bounce back to keep the series alive.
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tom Latham, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson.
South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman.
Sky Stadium, Wellington generally produces balanced pitches with something in it for the bowlers. It has shorter boundaries, which plays into batters’ hands. The average first innings score in the last five T20Is played here reads 167.
The weather is expected to be mainly clear with some cloud cover. Rain should not be an issue while the temperature hovers around 16 degrees Celsius.
George Linde (SA)
Ben Sears (NZ)
Ottneil Baartman (SA)
Devon Conway (NZ)
Mitch Santner (NZ)
Lockie Ferguson (NZ)
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The hosts have outplayed South Africa in the last two games. The Proteas have a vulnerable batting unit that hasn’t been able to put up a competitive performance. You can expect the Kiwis to come out victorious again.
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