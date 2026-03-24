NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 5th T20I between South Africa and New Zealand.
With the scoreline tied at 2-2, New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the series deciding fifth T20I. Here is our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be hosted at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
The Proteas bounced back in the fourth game to beat the hosts by 19 runs and force the decider. Connor Esterhuizen starred for them with 57 off 36 to help his side reach 164. Kyle Jamieson took 2 for 29 in the absence of Mitch Santner and Lockie Ferguson.
Chasing the target, Tim Robinson got New Zealand off to a good start with his 32 off 22 deliveries but once he was dismissed, the team crumbled. Gerald Coetzee snared 3 for 31 while Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, and Prenelan Subrayen picked up two scalps each.
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham (c), Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson.
South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman.
Hagley Oval, Christchurch provides decent pitches for batting but there is good assistance for fast bowlers with the new ball. Batters can capitalise after this phase. The average first innings score here in T20Is reads 160 from 13 matches.
As for the weather, it is likely to be partly cloudy with a possibility of some showers. There is a 49% chance of precipitation predicted.
Tim Robinson (NZ)
Ottneil Baartman (SA)
Keshav Maharaj (SA)
Connor Esterhuizen (SA)
Lockie Ferguson (NZ)
Devon Conway (NZ)
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South Africa won the previous game but the hosts had rested Santner, Conway, and Ferguson. They’re expected to play a stronger line-up in this game. So expect New Zealand to come out on top in this match.
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