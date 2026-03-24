NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 5th T20I between South Africa and New Zealand.

With the scoreline tied at 2-2, New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the series deciding fifth T20I. Here is our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be hosted at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The Proteas bounced back in the fourth game to beat the hosts by 19 runs and force the decider. Connor Esterhuizen starred for them with 57 off 36 to help his side reach 164. Kyle Jamieson took 2 for 29 in the absence of Mitch Santner and Lockie Ferguson.

Chasing the target, Tim Robinson got New Zealand off to a good start with his 32 off 22 deliveries but once he was dismissed, the team crumbled. Gerald Coetzee snared 3 for 31 while Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, and Prenelan Subrayen picked up two scalps each.

New Zealand vs South Africa Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham (c), Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson.

South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Hagley Oval, Christchurch provides decent pitches for batting but there is good assistance for fast bowlers with the new ball. Batters can capitalise after this phase. The average first innings score here in T20Is reads 160 from 13 matches.

As for the weather, it is likely to be partly cloudy with a possibility of some showers. There is a 49% chance of precipitation predicted.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Tim Robinson (NZ)

Tim Robinson struck 32 off 22 in the previous game and remains a good fantasy option.

He has 617 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 28 and strike rate of 138.

Ottneil Baartman (SA)

Ottneil Baartman has taken five wickets from three games in the series.

The right-arm seamer has 27 wickets from 20 T20Is at a strike rate of 15.5.

Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Keshav Maharaj has taken six wickets in the series, including 2 for 22 in the previous encounter.

The left-arm spinner has 54 wickets in T20I cricket at an economy rate of 7.80.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Connor Esterhuizen (SA)

Connor Esterhuizen has been the only visiting batter to look solid in this series.

He made an unbeaten 45 in the first game and hit 57 off 36 in the fourth.

Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

Lockie Ferguson took 3 for 16 in 3.3 overs and 1 for 9 off four overs in two games he has played in the series.

The speedster has an excellent record In his T20I career with 76 wickets from 55 matches at an economy of 7.43.

Devon Conway (NZ)

Devon Conway has done well in a couple of games, scoring 60 off 49 and 39 off 26 deliveries.

The left-hand batter has amassed over 1,800 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 35 with 13 half centuries.

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Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa won the previous game but the hosts had rested Santner, Conway, and Ferguson. They’re expected to play a stronger line-up in this game. So expect New Zealand to come out on top in this match.

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