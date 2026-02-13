NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 24 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 24 between South Africa and New Zealand.

Two of the top teams from Group D, New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) will be up against each other in match no.24 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this fixture, to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Black Caps are sitting at the top of the group with victories over Afghanistan and the UAE. They smashed the latter in the previous game by 10 wickets. Chasing 174, Tim Seifert struck 89 not out off 42 balls while Finn Allen made 84 off 50 to finish the game in 15.2 overs.

South Africa defeated Canada in the opening game comprehensively but narrowly escaped with a win against Afghanistan. The game was tied but the Proteas came out with two points after a double Super Over finish. Tristan Stubbs smashed a six on the final ball to tie the first Super Over before they posted 23 in the second.

New Zealand vs South Africa Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickleton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Ahmedabad venue is known for its batting-friendly conditions with the pitches generally being flat. In nine T20Is played here, the average first innings score reads 187. Chasing is a more successful option here with the team batting second winning six of these games.

As per the forecast, the weather should be mainly clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Finn Allen (NZ)

Finn Allen is coming off an excellent knock versus the UAE, hitting 84 not out in 50 balls.

He has been in terrific form, having scored 482 runs in the last 10 T20 appearances at an average of 53 while striking at 182.

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Mitchell Santner has scored 245 runs in T20Is in the past 12 months at a strike rate of 180.

Primarily a left-arm spinner, he has taken 16 wickets in the same period at 8.42 economy.

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Ryan Rickelton has carried his SA20 form in international cricket, hitting 226 runs in the last five innings at a strike rate of 182.

Earlier, he made 337 runs in the SA20 at a strike rate of 156 while averaging 42.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock was superb in the previous game, scoring 59 off 42 deliveries.

He has piled on 383 runs in the last nine T20Is at an average of 42 while striking at 178.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert struck 65 off 42 against Afghanistan and followed it up with 89 not out off 42 balls.

He has registered three 60+ scores in the last four T20 matches.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram struck 59 off 32 deliveries in the opening game against Canada.

He has made 277 runs in the last nine games at an average of 34 and strike rate of 143.

Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have won four of the last five encounters between these two teams. But this South African side looks stronger and has better firepower. SA will have an edge heading into this game.

