NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 24 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 24 between South Africa and New Zealand.
Two of the top teams from Group D, New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) will be up against each other in match no.24 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s our NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this fixture, to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Black Caps are sitting at the top of the group with victories over Afghanistan and the UAE. They smashed the latter in the previous game by 10 wickets. Chasing 174, Tim Seifert struck 89 not out off 42 balls while Finn Allen made 84 off 50 to finish the game in 15.2 overs.
South Africa defeated Canada in the opening game comprehensively but narrowly escaped with a win against Afghanistan. The game was tied but the Proteas came out with two points after a double Super Over finish. Tristan Stubbs smashed a six on the final ball to tie the first Super Over before they posted 23 in the second.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickleton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
The Ahmedabad venue is known for its batting-friendly conditions with the pitches generally being flat. In nine T20Is played here, the average first innings score reads 187. Chasing is a more successful option here with the team batting second winning six of these games.
As per the forecast, the weather should be mainly clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 23 degrees Celsius.
Finn Allen (NZ)
Mitchell Santner (NZ)
Ryan Rickelton (SA)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Tim Seifert (NZ)
Aiden Markram (SA)
New Zealand have won four of the last five encounters between these two teams. But this South African side looks stronger and has better firepower. SA will have an edge heading into this game.
